Thailand’s Most Polite Shoplifter? Elephant Charms Internet with Grocery Run (Watch Video)

A video of a wild elephant informally strolling into a convenience store in Thailand's Khao Yai region has gone viral in an appealing incident that has delighted the internet. Viewers are both amused and in amazement as the enormous animal navigates the store with unexpected poise and calmness in the video. Plai Biang Lek, a wild resident of the adjacent Khao Yai National Park, has been identified as an elephant, according to The Independent. Onlookers were impressed by the elephant's soft presence as it remained calm, its head almost touching the ceiling, and its trunk curiously searching the shelves in the video.

The video was posted by @bangkokcommunityhelp on Instagram. It captioned the post as, “An elephant casually walked into a convenience store in Khao Yai - just another day in Thailand! On its way out, the hungry visitor even grabbed some rice crackers for the road.”

The video got hilarious internet reactions and soon garnered over 2 million views. It begins with the elephant standing placidly inside the shop, examining different products on the shelf with its trunk. The video is titled, "Elephant enters store in Khao Yai, Thailand."

People on social media reacted with wonder and humour. A user wrote, “Even elephants get the munchies!” while another imagined the surprise of walking into the store: “Imagine heading in for snacks and running into him — only in Thailand!” Another commented, “This is the most majestic shoplifter I’ve ever seen,” one wrote. Another added, “The elephant was so polite — he didn’t even knock anything over.” More remarks that were both humorous and full of affection for the animal. “This is why I love nature,” one user shared. Another commented, “Thailand is wild — literally!” And one summed it up perfectly: “He just came for the rice crackers. Let the man live.”