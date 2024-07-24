Thailand's Upper House elects new Senate Speaker

Bangkok, July 24 Thailand's newly elected Senate convened for its inaugural session, voting for a Senate Speaker and two Deputies after a swearing-in ceremony.

With an overwhelming 159 votes in favour, the 200-member Parliament's Upper House elected former Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration Mongkol Surasajja as President of the Senate, a position that doubles as Vice-President of the National Assembly, on Tuesday.

The Senate's first official working meeting will commence after the royal endorsement of the Speaker and Deputies, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Election Commission of Thailand earlier certified the list of 200 Senators and 99 reserve candidates following the multi-level Senate elections that wrapped up last month.

Under the kingdom's 2017 Constitution, the incumbent Senators are no longer empowered to elect a Prime Minister like their predecessors. However, they will continue to take part in legislative duties, independent organisation appointments and providing checks and balances to the government.

