Thalapathy Vijay takes killer avatar in new poster for ‘Leo’

New Delhi, Oct 8 Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming action-thriller film ‘Leo’ has been doing rounds on social media as director Lokesh Kanagraj has unveiled a new artistic poster for the film.

This new poster shows Thalapathy in a frozen landscape with the two shotguns in his hands while wearing full winter gear and smoking a cigarette in the backdrop of an icy landscape in the ruins of what appears to be an abandoned industrial town.

Polished with some AI, the poster apart from showcasing the Tamil film’s high production value also indicates that it may very well follow in the footsteps of being something similar to ‘Taken’ or ‘John Wick’, as Leo is shown to be a cold blooded killer who is firing guns at his enemies left and right and sparing absolutely no one.

Another side of the same poster shows a jeep chasing after him in the blistering cold and nearly smashing into a bunch of gigantic metallic chains while Thalapathy is shooting at them.

This time though, Vijay is wearing a black leather jacket with a white half-shirt underneath. He is wearing black glasses and black jeans with big winter boots.

The ‘Varisu’ actor had earlier unveiled another poster. This time while not shown from the front, he was shown from the back holding a paper in one hand and a flaming torch in the other as he is standing atop a pedestal and addressing what looks like an angry crowd, as if calling for some kind of revolution.

The posters don’t really give away much about Vijay’s character, whether he is a hero or an anti-hero. But since the movie is supposedly a gangster feature, it is safe to assume that Thalapathy’s character of Leo Das has some connection to the underworld.

‘Leo’ is directed by Lokesh Kanagraj and has a score given by Anirudh Ravichander. The movie will hit theatres on October 19, 2023.

