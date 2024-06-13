"Thanked her for warm congratulations": EAM Jaishankar speaks to German counterpart, discusses bilateral partnership

New Delhi [India], June 13 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Wednesday and discussed the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

He also thanked her for the congratulatory wishes on his reappointment as India's Foreign Minister for a second term.

Jaishankar's post on X, came in response to Baerbock's congratulatory message in which she wrote, "Congratulations @DrSJaishankar on your re-appointment as Foreign Minister of India. Looking very much forward to continuing our dialogue and to taking our strategic partnership to the next level."

To which, Jaishankar replied on Wednesday saying, "So glad to speak to FM @ABaerbock of Germany."

"Thanked her for the warm congratulations. Discussed our bilateral partnership and agreed on an early meeting," he said.

Jaishankar, a prominent BJP figure who steered India's diplomatic course during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term took charge as External Affairs Minister once again in the new government and resumed his duties at the Ministry of External Affairs in South Block on Tuesday.

After assuming charge, Jaishankar in a post on X stated, "Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility."

S Jaishankar welcomed Kirti Vardhan Singh and Pabitra Margherita, the two newly appointed Ministers of State, in the External Affairs Ministry to Team MEA.

Jaishankar took oath as Union Cabinet Minister at the swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday. He has been a BJP MP in Rajya Sabha from Gujarat since 2019. Jaishankar, who has made headlines for his witty replies and oratory skills, has been at the centre stage in the team shaping India's foreign policy for the past decade.

Prior to being the EAM in 2019, Jaishankar also served as India's Foreign Secretary from 2015 to 2018. Notably, he also became the first Foreign Secretary to assume the role of External Affairs Minister.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor