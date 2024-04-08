"Thanks to PM Modi": Victim of October 7 attack lauds Indian support for Israel

Re'im Kibbutz (Southern Israel) [Israel], April 8 : As the Israel-Hamas war completed its six months, Moran, a survivor of the October 7 attack, conveyed appreciation towards India and its people for their steadfast support during a challenging period.

Moran's words reflect the profound bond shared between the two nations in times of adversity.

"I see the Indian support that started much before, years before October 7 and after October 7," Moran expressed, highlighting the enduring nature of India's solidarity, adding, "Thanks to Prime Minister Modi, all over the media. And we know that India is a true friend of Israel."

Moran's gratitude extended beyond governmental assistance, acknowledging the compassion and friendship displayed by the Indian populace. "I think it's not just the Indian government. Thanks to the Indian people, who have always been and continue to be a good friend of ours," Moran added, emphasising the collective support from India.

Acknowledging India's role in amplifying Israel's voice globally, Moran added, "Our voice cannot be everywhere. Everywhere. And we know that the Indian people are taking care of everything we need."

"Thank you very much to the government, but for the people as well," Moran expressed, encapsulating the depth of gratitude towards India's unwavering support.

Israel's Ambassador to India Naor Gilon too has said India has been very strong against terrorism from the first moment. He said that Israel is appreciative of the Indian government's support since Hamas launched the attack on October 7.

In an interview withon January 30, Gilon said that Israel has received "incredible support" from Indian people amid the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Speaking about India's stance on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Gilon said, "India was very strong against terrorism from the first moment. Prime Minister Modi, on the afternoon of October 7, already came out with a very strong condemnation. We are much appreciative of the Indian government for its support from that time on."

The war in Gaza continues after Israel launched a counter-offensive in response to the Hamas attack on October 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was one of the first global leaders to condemn the horrific terror attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor