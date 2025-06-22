"Thanks to Prez Trump's bold leadership, commitment to peace, Iran's nuclear ambitions obliterated," Defence Secy

Washington, DC [US], June 22 : After the strikes on Iran's three major nuclear facilities, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said that Tehran's nuclear ambitions were "obliterated" in the 'Operation Midnight Hammer' and praised President Donald Trump for his "visionary leadership and commitment to peace."

Hegseth said this while holding a press briefing at the Pentagon on Sunday.

"For the entirety of his time in office, President Trump has consistently stated for over 10 years that Iran must not get a nuclear weapon, full stop," Hegseth said.

He added, "Thanks to President Trump's bold and visionary leadership and his commitment to peace through strength, Iran's nuclear ambitions have been obliterated."

"Many presidents have dreamed of delivering the final blow to Iran's nuclear program. And none could until President Trump," he stressed.

Further, the Defence Secretary stated that Trump's planned operation was "bold and brilliant," demonstrating the return of American deterrence.

"The operation President Trump planned was bold and it was brilliant," Hegseth said. "Showing the world that American deterrence is back. When this President speaks, the world should listen, and the US Military, we can back it up."

He emphasised the strength of the US military, stating, "The most powerful military the world has ever known. No other country on planet Earth could have conducted this operation, not even close."

Hegseth also highlighted Trump's commitment to peace and negotiation, saying, "When POTUS says 60 days that he seeks peace and negotiation, he means 60 days of peace and negotiation. Otherwise, that nuclear program, that nuclear capability will not exist."

He underscored Trump's stance on Iran's nuclear program, stating, "This is not the previous administration. President Trump said no nukes. He seeks peace, and Iran should take that path."

Earlier on Sunday, Trump said the "very successful" strikes had hit the Natanz, Fordow and Isfahan underground nuclear sites in Iran.

Speaking from the White House, Trump announced that America carried out "massive precision" strikes on Iran and warned Tehran of further retaliation if peace was not achieved.

Iran condemned the attacks, calling them a violation of international law and vowed to continue its nuclear program.

A statement issued by Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) confirmed that early on Sunday morning, Iran's nuclear sites were "subjected to savage aggressionan act in violation of international laws, particularly the NPT."

