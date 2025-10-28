"That's a very strong handshake": Trump hails Japan's first woman PM Takaichi in Tokyo

Tokyo [Japan], October 28 : US President Donald Trump began a packed day of diplomatic engagements in Asia on Tuesday with a warm meeting with Japan's new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in Tokyo.

The two leaders exchanged greetings as Trump smiled and said, "That's a very strong handshake," while meeting Japan's first-ever woman prime minister. The cordial moment underscored the significance of their first interaction since Takaichi took office, signalling a positive start to bilateral talks.

Trump, who had recently attended the ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, arrived in Tokyo riding on the momentum of what he called his "personal diplomacy dividend." At the summit, he welcomed the ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia and credited his outreach for the breakthrough, describing it as "another great day for peace."

Building on that diplomatic progress, Trump's discussions with Takaichi culminated in the signing of two major agreements, one centred on trade and the other on critical minerals, reaffirming efforts by both nations to deepen economic and strategic cooperation.

Before the formal signing, Trump joined Takaichi for a welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace, where the two leaders reviewed the guard of honour and greeted attending officials. The ceremony reflected the growing partnership between Washington and Tokyo amid evolving regional and global developments.

The Japanese delegation extended a warm welcome to Trump, reaffirming Japan's commitment to close cooperation with the United States on trade, security, and economic matters.

The first deal, described as brief, called for a "new golden age" in the US-Japan alliance and referenced the trade pact Trump announced in July. Under that arrangement, a 15 per cent tariff will apply to Japanese exports in exchange for USD 550 billion in Japanese investment in the United States.

The second agreement established a framework to secure the supply of critical and rare-earth minerals through strengthened cooperation in mining and processing. The initiative aims to boost supply chain resilience for materials vital to electronics and advanced technologies.

During their meeting, the two leaders discussed ways to further strengthen bilateral ties. Takaichi pledged to build a "new golden era" of the Japan-US alliance together with Trump, calling the bilateral relationship "the greatest alliance in the world," according to Japanese state media.

She also praised Trump's role in promoting peace in West Asia and resolving the conflict between Thailand and Cambodia, calling them "unprecedented historic achievements."

Trump's engagements in Tokyo came a day after his audience with Japan's Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace, where he described the monarch as "a great man." The meeting, which lasted for more than half an hour, saw Trump recall their earlier interaction during his 2019 state visit, when he was hosted at a banquet, according to CNN.

During her interactions, Takaichi also met members of the US delegation, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, the United States Trade Representative, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Japan marks Trump's second stop on his five-day Asia tour. Earlier, he was in Malaysia, where he attended the 47th ASEAN Summit and participated in the signing of the Cambodia-Thailand peace deal.

He is expected to continue his tour with a visit to Seoul on Wednesday for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit, where leaders are likely to deliberate on regional trade, security, and strategic cooperation across the Pacific.

