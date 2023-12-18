"That's not IDF": Chief of General Staff guides troops on rules of engagement

Tel Aviv [Israel], December 18 : Days after the Israeli troops mistakenly killed three of their own hostages, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi guided the troops on the rules of engagement in similar situations in the future.

He urged the troops to show caution if there were two people without shirts and with raised hands.

Halevi also specified that even if two Gazans come with a white flag to surrender, they should not be attacked.

"Absolutely not. That's not the IDF," he said.

"A message from IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Herzi Halevi on IDF rules of engagement, from a situational assessment with the commanders and soldiers of the 99th Division in Gaza today," the IDF posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"You see two people; they are with hands up and without shirts; take two seconds, and I want to tell you something just as important, and if it's two Gazans with a white flag coming out to surrender, why would we shoot at them? Absolutely not. Absolutely not. That's not the IDF," it added.

https://x.com/IDF/status/1736496298520403996?s=20

This comes after the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) mistakenly killed three of its hostages on Friday by identifying them as 'threats'.

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari informed about the incident, saying that they bear responsibility for the "tragic incident."

Earlier on Saturday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu mourned the deaths of three Israeli hostages, Times of Israel reported.

"It broke my heart; it broke the hearts of the nation," Netanyahu said.

But he also specified that the ground operation would continue until the terror group Hamas is destroyed. "We are fighting for our existence...and we have to continue until victory."

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also said that he takes responsibility for the "tragic, accidental killing" of three hostages by IDF troops, Times of Israel reported.

"As defence minister, I take responsibility for everything that happens in the security establishment and everything that happens in this war, the achievements and the costs, and the severe mistakes. The same is true for the incident yesterday," said Gallant on Saturday.

