The Big Apple is now Blue as Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani acknowledges win in Mayoral race

New York [US], November 5 : Democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday won in the New York City mayoral race, CBS News reported.

Mamdani ran on promises to confront economic inequality and cost-of-living issues, vowing rent freezes for residents of rent-stabilized units affordable housing construction, free and faster bus service, free childcare, city-owned grocery stores to address high food costs and tax hikes on the wealthy, as per CBS News.

Mamdani, who has yet to address his supporters, has indirectly acknowledged his win on social media, posting a short video clip of the New York Subway opening at City Hall with his name.

https://x.com/ZohranKMamdani/status/1985899742044262838

"We hope this is demonstrating a very powerful way forward," said Ashik Siddique, a national co-chair of the Democratic Socialists of America. "This election proves that democratic socialist ideas are very popular."

He defeated independent candidate Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani, who calls himself a democratic socialist, will become the city's first Muslim mayor.

Crowds at Mamdani's campaign headquarters in Brooklyn roared in jubilation as they await the mayor-elect's victory speech, Al Jazeera reported.

The Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement, "Tonight's results are a repudiation of the Trump agenda. The cruelty, chaos and greed that define MAGA radicalism and are skyrocketing costs were firmly rejected by the American people," Al Jazeera quoted.

"If Republicans want to keep blindly following Donald Trump into the abyss of chaos, let them. The rest of America is moving forward," he added.

While all eyes are on New York, results are also pouring in for other races across the US, as per Al Jazeera.

In Florida, Miami's mayoral race is headed for a run-off election after none of the candidates picked up more than 50 percent of the vote.

Meanwhile, Democrat Mikie Sherrill thanked the voters after winning the governorship of the state of New Jersey.

https://x.com/MikieSherrill/status/1985895982605771256

"New Jersey, it is the honor of my life to earn your trust to become this great state's 57th Governor," Sherrill, a four-term lawmaker in the US House of Representatives, said in a post on X.

"I promise to listen, lead with courage, and never forget who I serve."

Former US President Barack Obama congratulated the Democratic Party for its trip win in New Jersey, Virginia and New York but cautioned that there was much work ahead.

"Congratulations to all the Democratic candidates who won tonight. It's a reminder that when we come together around strong, forward-looking leaders who care about the issues that matter, we can win. We've still got plenty of work to do, but the future looks a little bit brighter," he posted.

However US President Donald Trump appeared sour in defeat with a post on Truth Social claiming that the Republicans lost as he was not on the ballot.

"TRUMP WASN'T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT," according to Pollsters," he posted on Truth Social.

