‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ trailer promises nerve-wracking action, gripping narrative

Mumbai, Nov 28 The streaming series ‘The Freelancer’ is set to return with its second season titled ‘The Freelancer: The Conclusion’, the trailer of which was unveiled on Tuesday.

The trailer follows the events of rescue of Aliyah by Mohit Raina’s titular character Avinash.

The series is based on the book ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, which also stars Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, and Sarah Jane Dias, among others.

Talking about the show and his character, Mohit Raina said, “My inbox was flooded with messages from fans and audiences after the release of the first four episodes, and I am glad that they enjoyed watching me in a different avatar in this thriller series.

"'The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ will see Avinash explore more facets of his character and his actual self as he sets out to rescue Aliya. Playing Avinash was a creatively satisfying and enjoyable experience, but was equally challenging at the same time. With 'The Conclusion', we bring in some interesting twists and turns and fast-paced action that will keep the audiences glued to their seats."

Talking about the series, Anupam Kher said, “My character Dr. Khan was extremely well received by the audiences and left a lingering impression. The impending question is how will Avinash save Aliya. With 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion', we are back to answer these queries and it's time to blow all covers.

"I am sure that this will also be an exciting watch for the audiences. Moreover, working with Neeraj is always like homecoming and I thoroughly enjoyed the experience.”

Created by showrunner Neeraj Pandey with Bhav Dhulia as the director, 'The Freelancer: The Conclusion’ will stream on Disney+ Hotstar from December 15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor