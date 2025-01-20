"The Golden Age of America begins" declares Donald Trump after taking oath

Washington DC [US], January 20 : Reiterating his resolve to 'Make America Great Again', Donald Trump, after being sworn in as the 47th US President, declared that the golden age of America has begun and today marks the 'Liberation Day' for the country.

Recalling the assassination attempt on him during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania last year, Trump asserted that "God saved" his life.

"The Golden age of America begins right now," Trump said after taking oath.

He added that after him taking over the White House, America has the chance to seize this opportunity "like never before".

"America will soon be greater, stronger, and far more exceptional than ever before. I return to the presidency confident and optimistic that we are at the start of a thrilling new era of national success. A tide of change is sweeping the country. Sunlight is pouring over the entire world. and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before," he said.

"But first, we must be honest about the challenges we face. While they are plentiful, they will be annihilated by this great momentum that the world is now witnessing in the United States of America," he added.

Trump further said that from today onwards, the United States will flourish and be respected again globally, adding that their first priority will be to create a nation that is "proud, prosperous, and free."

"From this day forward, our country will flourish and be respected again all over the world. We will be the envy of every nation and we will not allow ourselves to be taken advantage of any longer. During every single day of the Trump administration, I will very simply put America first. Our sovereignty will be reclaimed. Our safety will be restored. The scales of justice will be rebalanced. The vicious, violent, and unfair weaponization of the Justice Department and our government will end. And our top priority will be to create a nation that is proud, prosperous, and free," he said.

Speaking on the assassination attempt on him, Trump added, "Those who wish to stop our cause have tried to take my freedom and indeed, to take my life. Just a few months ago, in a beautiful Pennsylvania field, an assassin's bullet ripped through my ear. But I felt then, and believe even more so now, that my life was saved for a reason. I was saved by God to make America great again."

Donald Trump was sworn in as the 47th president of the United States as during the 60th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol in Washington, DC. US Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath to Trump.Prior to Trump's swearing-in, JD Vance was sworn-in as US Vice-President.

Trump's cabinet nominees took seats ahead of his inauguration. Former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and tech billionaire Elon Musk, the co-chairs of the newly-created Department of Government Efficiency, also attended the ceremony.

Former US Presidents and First ladies, including Bill Clinton and former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, George Bush and Laura Bush attended Trump's inauguration. Former US President Barack Obama was also present during the ceremony.

Donald Trump's children Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr, Tiffany Trump, Eric Trump and Baron Trump were present in US Capitol to attend his inauguration. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and Google CEO Sundar Pichai also attended the ceremony.

