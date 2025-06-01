The IDF instructed "to move forward In Gaza", says Katz

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 1 (ANI/TPS): "I have instructed the IDF to continue forward in Gaza against all targets, regardless of any negotiations, and to use every means necessary to protect IDF soldiers and to eliminate and crush the Hamas murderers," Defense Minister Israel Katz stated in a post a while ago on X.

The IDF also announced that the Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has instructed the military to expand the ground offensive against Hamas to additional areas in the Gaza Strip.

This according to the announcement, follows an assessment held by Zamir in southern Gaza with the chief of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, thw chief of the Israeli Air Force, Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar, the COGAT head, the Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian, and other commanders. (ANI/TPS)

