‘The Last of Us’ asserts dominance with 8 wins at 1st night of Creative Arts Emmy Awards

Los Angeles, Jan 7 The Creative Arts Emmy Awards saw ‘The Last of Us’, ‘The White Lotus’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Beef’, gaining momentum as each show picked up big wins at the Awards.

‘The Last of Us’ was by far the dominant favourite with eight wins, reports Variety. ‘The Bear’, Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ and HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ won four apiece. ‘Beef’ took home three trophies on the first night of the two-night Creative Arts Awards at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Wins for ‘Last of Us’ included guest actor and actress in a drama series for Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, respectively. The series also won for visual effects, picture editing, sound editing and other key craft categories.

As per Variety, Judith Light prevailed as guest actress in a comedy for ‘Poker Face’ while ‘Ted Lasso’ favourite Sam Richardson took the statuette for guest actor in a comedy. Roku Channel bested more established competitors to take the prize for TV movie with ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’.

The real Yankovic was on hand to accept the trophy, expressing sentiments shared by other winners about the importance of embracing one’s true self. “Live the life you want to live. Be as weird as you want to be. Believe me, you will never find true happiness until you can truly accept who you are”, Yankovic said as the ‘Weird’ team claimed the last award of the night. The 2023 Emmy Award season was delayed by three months due to labour strife in Hollywood last year.

‘Daisy Jones & the Six’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs Maisel’ both garnered two wins. ‘Daisy Jones’ prevailed for period costumes. Speaking backstage, costume designer Denise Wingate called the series “a gift” and noted that she grew up in Los Angeles in the 1970s, so she knew the world of the show very well.

“I was sneaking into clubs with a fake ID at a very young age. So, I felt like this is the first project I knew I could give authenticity,” she said. Among the wins for ‘Beef’ was casting for a limited or anthology series. ‘Beef’ casting director Charlene Lee cited episode eight in particular as it required them to cast numerous actors playing the same characters at different ages.

“It was a puzzle of putting that all together, and that was a fun search.” Lee said. “It was rewarding to find each piece because it was a hard episode.”

