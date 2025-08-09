"The most socialist president in the history of the United States": MJ Akbar on Trump's trade policies

Mapusa [Goa], August 9 : Former MoS for External Affairs, MJ Akbar said President Donald Trump may be remembered as "the most socialist president in the history of the United States" for challenging and dismantling the principle of free trade.

Akbar said, "Free trade actually works, and in theory and in practice, with the minimisation and if in fact absence, if possible, of tariffs, of duties, there should be no hindrance to trade, so that the most efficient manufacturing and the most efficiently produced products can find the way to the market, increasing the levels of choice, and decreasing prices." He added, "This is being challenged. Capitalism itself is being challenged."

He explained, "Actually, this practise of protectionism is a very socialist response to its inability to compete with capitalist products, which we saw all during the Cold War and during the days of the Soviet Union."

Highlighting the volatility of US policy, Akbar pointed out how President Trump had declared Russia a foe and, on that basis, imposed tariffs on India, reflecting the unpredictable nature of protectionist measures. "Two days ago Mr. Putin, of Russia, President Putin, was a declared foe. After all, punitive action has been taken on the basis of us buying Russian oil. Although I must insist and say and stress that we have not violated any American law in the process. This is extremely important. But President Trump used this as the reason."

Akbar said that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is in Moscow to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin to discuss tariffs, trade, and security. "At this moment our National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, who has now become the Prime Minister's crisis manager is in Moscow and he will be meeting President Putin. He will be meeting the Foreign Minister Lavrov. Tariffs, trade, security will be very high on the agenda."

He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit China for the first time in seven years, calling it part of the ongoing "action and reaction" initiated by Trump. "Simultaneously, you have heard the announcement that Prime Minister Modi will be going to China for the first time in seven years. So a great deal of action and reaction is taking place."

Akbar praised pm Modi's measured approach amid these developments, saying, "I think the Prime Minister is dealing with it with excellent, with a combination of serious foresight, of great maturity and I think very, very powerful silence. He is not falling into the trap. Many commentators don't realize that foreign policy is not an exercise in trivia, in verbal trivia. And Prime Minister Modi's silence and his actions and what he has done in consequence, I think has not only made, sent a very powerful message. It is what I call the core of India's Swadeshi foreign policy, that India's strength lies in India's people."

He emphasized that India's policies prioritize the "security and prosperity of the Indian people," stating, "Our policies will be measured by how much they protect the security and prosperity of the Indian people. That is primary in his mind. And I think the people now are beginning to realize that he will not surrender where, you know, on agriculture, where India's farmers are going to be affected. He will not surrender on dairy items for India's farmers."

Akbar also highlighted what he called the US's "double standards," noting that while India faced tariffs over Russian oil purchases, "China buys 47 per cent. Why has no action been taken against China? This world of two laws and not only double standards, may I say triple standards."

He questioned the US policy further, saying, "Next, we should be waiting for President Trump to impose tariffs on America! Because America has been importing a uranium substance for its nuclear industry from Russia. Why is that outside the territory? Europeans actually are buying in the last year over USD 67 billion worth of trade with Russia."

Akbar concluded that despite the current tensions, India-US relations built over two decades remain strong. "There is, I think, great unity in the Indian political class and among the people on strengthening the friendship. Why president of America should choose to actually dampen or even injure something that has been carefully built with great calibration and effort is slightly inexplicable but as I said once the final decisions are taken, then very quickly things may come back to what would be called a different new normal."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor