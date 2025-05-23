"The new normal is very clear- zero tolerance on terrorism": India's Ambassador to Japan Sibi George

Tokyo [Japan], May 23 : India's Ambassador to Japan, Sibi George, reaffirmed India's actions against terrorism and told the diplomats and representatives from several countries during the global outreach about the new normal in place against terrorism.

The event saw Ambassadors and diplomats of several countries in attendance. These included Saudi Arabia, Liberia, Micronesia, Singapore, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, Colombia, Brazil and Australia amongst others.

Ambassador Sibi George brought to attention the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack which took place on April 22 and claimed the lives of 26 people.

"26 innocent tourists were attacked and killed", said India's Ambassador to Japan.

He highlighted that business and tourism were flourishing in Jammu and Kashmir, and children were going to schools and universities.

"Jammu and Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in India and peace had returned there. We had conducted elections a few years back and a government was there elected by the people, so things were getting normal. That is when the enemy decided to attack. So cross border terrorism, terrorists from our neighbouring country Pakistan came and attacked these innocent tourists", he said.

Ambassador Sibi George said, "The government of India immediately understood what happened and we gave time to Pakistan to take action against the terrorists who committed this crime. Nothing happened. So on May 7, India decided to attack, punish the terrorists who have committed this gruesome crime and we attacked 9 terror sites in PoK and Pakistan, punishing terrorists".

Speaking during Operation Sindoor's global outreach event, Ambassador Sibi George said, "The operation that India undertook, we called it Operation Sindoor... destroyed 9 terror headquarters in Pakistan, has set a new parameter, a new normal."

He brought to attention important takeaways from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech after the Operation.

Ambassador Sibi George said, "I will just mention the three points on that which honourable Prime Minister in his speech mentioned... First, if there is a terror attack on India, a fitting reply will be given. We will give a befitting response on our terms only. We will take strict action at every place from where the roots of terrorism emerge. Second, India will not tolerate any nuclear blackmail. India will strike precisely and decisively at the terrorist hideouts developing under the cover of nuclear blackmail. Third, we will not differentiate between the government sponsoring terrorism and the masterminds of terrorism and the terrorists."

He brought to attention the visuals of a terrorist being given state funeral in Pakistan and underscored, "The new normal is very clear- zero tolerance to terrorism".

He delivered the remarks during the all-party delegation's breakfast interaction with diplomats.

An All-Party Parliamentary delegation from India, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, Member of Parliament, is visiting Japan from May 22 to 24, 2025.

On Thursday, the delegation met Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The delegation also met Yoshihide Suga, former Prime Minister of Japan and current Vice President of the Liberal Democratic Party and Chairman of the Japan-India Association, as well as Takashi Endo, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security. Both leaders affirmed Japan's continued support for India's efforts against terrorism, the official statement added.

The Indian delegation also held an interaction with leading Japanese think tanks, briefing participants on India's zero tolerance policy on terrorism. Participants expressed strong support for India's counterterrorism stance during the discussions.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

