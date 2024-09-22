"The Quad is here to stay": US President Biden following Quad Leaders' summit

Wilmington (Delaware) [US], September 22 : Following the conclusion of the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) leader's summit 2024 on Saturday (local time), US President Joe Biden expressed his confidence in the dialogue and said that despite challenges and changing worlds, the "Quad is here to stay."

Taking to social media platform X, Biden said that after four years subsequent to his proposal to elevate the Quad, the four countriesIndia, the US, Australia and Japanare strategically more aligned and have more positive impacts across the Indo-Pacific than earlier.

"Four years after my proposal to elevate the Quad, the U.S., Australia, India, and Japan are more strategically aligned and delivering more positive impact across the Indo-Pacific than ever before. While challenges will come and the world will changethe Quad is here to stay," he said.

Earlier, President Biden announced the launch of cooperation among the Quad Coast Guards during his opening remarks ahead of the summit.

Biden hosted a quadrilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

In his opening remarks, Biden said, "We're democracies who know how to get things done. That's why, within the first days of my presidency, I reached out to each of you, each of your nations, to propose we elevate the Quad. Making it even more consequential. 4 years later, our four countries are more strategically aligned than ever before."

President Biden announced a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific, including providing new maritime technologies to Quad partners, as well as, expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia.

"Today we're announcing a series of initiatives to deliver a real positive impact for the Indo-Pacific that includes providing new maritime technologies to our regional partners so they know what's happening in their waters. Launching cooperation between Coast Guards for the first time and expanding the Quad fellowship to include students from southeast Asia. So I want to thank you all again for being here. While challenges will come, the world will change because the Quad is here to stay, I believe...," said Biden.

This is the sixth edition of the Quad Leaders' Summit, a 'farewell' summit for both US President Joe Biden and Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida before they step down from their respective offices.

The first Quad Leaders' Summit was held in virtual format in 2021. The second Quad Leaders' Summit (first in person) was held in Washington, DC, on September 24, 2021. The third Quad Leaders' Summit was held virtually on March 3, 2022. The fourth Quad Leaders' Summit (second in-person) was hosted by Japan on May 24, 2022. The fifth Quad Leaders' Summit (third in person) was held in Hiroshima, Japan, on May 20, 2023.

The summit focused on bolstering strategic convergence among our countries, advancing a shared vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

