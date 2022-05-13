The Russian Embassy in Latvia issues strong statements on suspension of Soviet monuments

The Russian Embassy in Latvia has issued a strongly worded statement about the decision yesterday in Riga to suspend protections of Soviet monuments within its borders. The Embassy said, "We are outraged by the decision of the Latvian Saeima to unilaterally suspend Article 13 of the Russian-Latvian Intergovernmental Agreement of 30 April, 1994, which prescribes the Latvian side to protect, maintain and take care of memorials."

"This traitorous, unjustified step has neither moral nor legal grounds and constitutes a flagrant violation of the universally recognised principles and norms of international law, including the provisions of this very treaty" it further said.

"This situation clearly demonstrates for the entire responsible international community the true face of the political elite of modern Latvia: cynicism, double standards, a complete rejection of civilised ways of settling interstate issues and brazen disregard for the fundamental principles of international law. In Latvia, the problem of settling the score with one’s own historical past is looming large" it added.