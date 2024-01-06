'The White Lotus' adds six new cast members, Thailand shoot in February

Los Angeles, Jan 6 The cast of Season 3 of the popular award-winning streaming show 'The White Lotus' is growing, reports 'Variety'.

The hit HBO series has added six new cast members and they are: Leslie Bibb ('Iron Man', 'Jupiter's Legacy'), Dom Hetrakul ('Bangkok Dangerous', 'The Outrage'), Jason Isaacs ('Harry Potter' franchise, 'The Death of Stalin'), Michelle Monaghan ('Gone Baby Gone', 'Kiss Kiss Bang Bang'), Parker Posey ('Best in Show', 'The Staircase'), and Tayme Thapthimthong ('Farang', 'Skin Trade').

The new additions join returning actress Natasha Rothwell, whom 'Variety' had exclusively reported would reprise the role of Belinda in Season 3.

The show is set to begin production in Thailand -- around Koh Samui, Phuket and Bangkok -- in February. Exact plot details are being kept under wraps aside from the fact that it will follow a new group of guests at a White Lotus resort property, adds 'Variety'.

Mike White created 'The White Lotus' and serves as executive producer and director.

'The White Lotus' proved to be an immediate hit for HBO when it debuted in 2021. The first season, set in Hawaii, received 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins, including best limited or anthology series.

The second installment, which premiered in December 2022 and was set in Sicily, earned 23 Emmy nominations, including best drama series.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor