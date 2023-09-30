Theme of World Green Economy Summit 2023 revealed

Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI/WAM): Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), the World Green Economy Organisation (WGEO), and the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy announced that the theme of the 9th World Green Economy Summit (WGES) is ‘Bridging the Gap to the Future: Advancing the Global Green Economy’.

The theme reflects the UAE’s vision of leading the global transformation towards a green economy and supporting international efforts and partnerships to achieve climate goals.

WGES is held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, on 28th-29th November 2023 in Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai.

The Summit will discuss cooperation and exchange of knowledge and experience among stakeholders and international and regional organisations from the public and private sectors. The aim is to accelerate climate initiatives and ensure a smooth transition towards a green economy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGES, explained that this year's edition of the Summit will focus on five main topics: Green Policy, Green Finance, Green Technology and Innovation, Green Energy, and Green Partnerships. It will host officials, experts and specialists from around the world.

“The 9th World Green Economy Summit is especially significant as it coincides with the 28th United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), the largest international climate event that the UAE will host at Expo City Dubai. This edition will build on the results and outputs of previous editions by advancing mutual work with all parties and partners. COP28 provides an opportunity to enhance international cooperation in combating climate change, explore ways to limit greenhouse gas emissions, and develop innovative solutions to counter the multi-faceted impact of climate change. It will also shed light on forward-looking solutions for a swift and equitable transition to a truly integrated global green economy,” Al Tayer said.

WGES will bring together a diverse cohort of stakeholders, empowering developing regions and encouraging global cooperation and public-private partnerships. WGES will also focus on the UAE’s priority areas for COP28, including mitigation, adaptation, finance, and loss and damage. (ANI/WAM)

