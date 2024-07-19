There are reports of radical elements coming into picture: Former Foreign Secy on Bangladesh protests

New Delhi [India], July 19 : Former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla expressed concerns over the ongoing violent protests in Bangladesh against the quota system in government jobs, and said there is a reasonable amount of "unrest and instability."

He further said that there is the possibility of radical elements, Pakistan's ISI and other interests inimical to Bangladesh, being involved in the protests, and the Sheikh Hasina government has to conduct their investigation into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Shringla said, "These demonstrations in Bangladesh, student protests have been going on for the last three, four days. They have taken a number of lives, and there has been a reasonable amount of unrest and instability...Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina herself has come into the public domain and addressed the citizens to put these matters in perspective, saying we are with you, we agree with what you are saying, but the matter is with the courts, and we will try and get the courts to convene as soon as possible to take a decision."

The former foreign secretary said the involvement of the BNP has given a political dimension to the protests. "We are seeing reports of other elements coming into the picture. There are radical elements, such as the Chhatrashibir, which is part of the Jamaat-e-Islami. There is the opposition BNP that has been involved in the protests and demonstrations, which has added a political dimension to this," Shringla said.

"There could be other elements that are inimical to Bangladesh's interests like the ISI being involved. I mean, there are reports of that, that whether that's correct or not, the government has to conduct its own investigation to find out. But people are trying to take advantage of the situation," he added.

This comes amid violent protests in Bangladesh against the 'controversial' quota system in government jobs. Reportedly, dozens of protesters have been killed and hundreds remain injured.

This has left authorities with no other option but to impose restrictions such as blocking internet and mobile services, and banning public gatherings.

Former Indian diplomat KP Fabian also reacted to the anti-quota protests in Bangladesh and termed the situation in the country "very serious" and said the government is in "serious trouble."

"The situation is very serious. It has many reasons. One is corruption...I mean, 1971, those who died in the liberation struggle, their children. But now, children's children. And there is a shortage of jobs. The economy is in real trouble. And you know how she (Sheikh Hasina) was treated by China. She went there. She cut short the visit. So the situation is serious," Fabian told ANI.

He also raised suspicion of a possible ISI involvement behind the unrest and affirmed hope that peace is soon restored in the country.

"I understand that the Islamic community, who want an Islamic state, they are active. Then ISI, (Inter-Service Intelligence, Pakistan) they are also active. Now both of them are against her (PM Hasina)," the former diplomat said.

"Bangladesh is in serious trouble and the government also is in serious trouble. So all that we can hope is the government will talk to the people who are protesting and there will be peace. Because it's important for Bangladesh, it's important for India also. Our neighbour and there are lots of Indians there, you know. So we want peace," he added.

Earlier in the day, MEA issued an advisory directing Indian nationals in Bangladesh to avoid local travel amid protests. The advisory stated that the High Commission and Assistant High Commissions would be available on helpline numbers for any assistance required by Indian nationals and also advised them to minimise their movement outside their living premises.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that all Indian nationals in Bangladesh are safe and New Delhi is in touch with officials there while closely monitoring the situation, said in the wake of ongoing violent protests in the neighbouring country.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing that an advisory for Indian nationals has been issued.

"As you are aware, there are protests which are happening in Bangladesh. We have around 8500 students and somewhere around 15,000 Indian nationals resident in the country," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

He further said that MEA will keep giving regular updates on the situation. The MEA also urged the family members of Indian nationals there to be in touch with the Indian High Commission in Bangladesh.

"We have issued a travel advisory for people to be in touch with the High Commission and for us to render any assistance that they may need. The External Affairs Minister himself is monitoring the situation. The High Commission will be giving regular updates on the situation there. We will also be giving regular updates and we urge all family members of Indian nationals who reside in Bangladesh to be in touch. We remain committed to provide all possible assistance to our nationals," Jaiswal added.

