"There can never be any justification for terror...": Norwegian Ambassador to India condemns Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], May 3 : Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener condemned the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, where 26 people were killed on April 22.

Addressing the gathering at Norway's national day celebrations, Stener said, "Here in Delhi, particularly tonight, the terror attack in Pahalgam last week shocked us all. Our heartfelt thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and the people of India. There can never be any justification for terror and attacks on innocent lives. Norway condemns terrorism in all its forms."

The terror attack in Pahalgam left 26 people dead and has drawn sharp condemnation from Indian leaders and foreign governments.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed grief over the incident and reaffirmed America's cooperation with India on counterterrorism.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar today. The Secretary expressed his sorrow for the lives lost in the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam, and reaffirmed the United States' commitment to cooperation with India against terrorism," read a statement of US Secretary of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The statement added, "He also encouraged India to work with Pakistan to de-escalate tensions and maintain peace and security in South Asia."

Jaishankar confirmed the conversation via a post on X, writing, "Discussed the Pahalgam terrorist attack with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio yesterday. Its perpetrators, backers, and planners must be brought to justice."

