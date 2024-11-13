"There is no higher calling than defending our nation's values": Waltz as Trump appoints him national security advisor

Washington DC, [US], November 13 : Florida Congressman Michael Waltz has been selected by US President-elect Donald Trump to serve as his National Security Advisor.

Following an announcement by Trump in this regard on Tuesday, Waltz expressed his gratitude, stating, "I am deeply honored President Trump is placing his trust in me to serve in his Cabinet as National Security Advisor. There is no higher calling than defending our nation's values, freedoms, and the safety of every American."

"Together with President Trump and his team, we will confront the evolving challenges of today's world and hold firm against those who would harm our way of life. Our nation will keep its allies close, we will not be afraid to confront our adversaries, and we will invest in the technologies that keep our country strong," Waltz wrote in a post on X.

He further highlighted America's strengths, which allow the country to lead from a position of strength. "America's greatest strength is its booming economy and our energy dominance, and those tools will keep us out of wars and allow us to once again lead from a position of strength."

"I fully believe that America's best days are still ahead and that with President Trump's America First Agenda, we will secure our freedoms and forge a future where our nation remains the land of the free, and the land looked to for leadership and courage by the world," he added.

Regarding his constituents in Florida, Waltz said, "To my constituents in Florida, thank you. It was an honor to fight for you in Washington, and Florida will always be home."

Earlier in the day, Donald's Trump official announcement came of Waltz's appointment.

"I am honored to announce that Congressman Mike Waltz (R-FL) is hereby appointed to serve in my Cabinet as my National Security Advisor. Mike is the first Green Beret to have been elected to Congress and previously served in the White House and Pentagon," Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Mike served in the Army Special Forces for 27 years where he was deployed multiple times in combat for which he was awarded four Bronze Stars, including two with Valor. Mike retired as a Colonel and is a nationally recognized leader in National Security, a bestselling author, and an expert on the threats posed by China, Russia, Iran, and global terrorism," he added.

Congressman Mike Waltz represents Florida's Sixth Congressional District. He is the first Green Beret to be elected to Congress, and a former White House and Pentagon policy advisor.

