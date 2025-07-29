"There is now a new normal": Jaishankar states five points to battle terrorism during OP Sindoor debate in LS

New Delhi [India], July 29 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted a transformative shift in India's counter-terrorism strategy, declaring that there is now a "new normal" in combating the threat, during discussions on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

Addressing the House, the EAM outlined a five-point doctrine to combat cross-border terrorism, marking a resolute stance following India's recent military action under Operation Sindoor against nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

"The challenge of cross-border terrorism continues but Operation Sindoor marks a new phase. There is now a new normal," the EAM said.

Emphasising India's unwavering commitment to national security, Jaishankar at first dismissed the notion of terrorists as mere proxies, signalling a direct approach to holding states accountable. The second and fourth points by the EAM underscore India's readiness to retaliate and resist nuclear threats, while the third and fifth points reject simultaneous peace talks and neighbourly relations with terror-sponsoring entities, famously encapsulating the phrase "blood and water cannot flow together."

"The new normal has five points. One, terrorists will not be treated as proxies. Two, Cross-border terrorism will get an appropriate response. Three, Terror and talks are not possible together. There will only be talks on terror. Four, Not yielding to nuclear blackmail. And finally, Terror and good neighbourliness cannot coexist. Blood and water cannot flow together. This is our position," Jaishankar stated.

The EAM during the discussion also noted that Pakistan has crossed "red lines" with the terror attack in Pahalgam and affirmed it was important to send a "clear and strong message" to the neighbour, known for supporting cross-border terrorism.

"It was important to send a clear, strong and resolute message after the Pahalgam attack. Our red lines had been crossed, and we had to make it very apparent that there would be serious consequences as a result," Jaishankar said.

Highlighting all the interactions and diplomatic briefings during that period, Jaishankar affirmed that "all of this was aimed at these two objectives: zero tolerance of terrorism and the right to defend ourselves, the right to defend the people of India against the cross-border terrorism."

He also outlined India's diplomatic efforts and approach in the aftermath of the attack, noting that the focus of Indian diplomacy was the United Nations Security Council.

"The focus for our diplomacy was the UN Security Council. The challenge for us was that at this particular point, Pakistan is a member of the Security Council and we (India) are not (at that time)...," he said.

Jaishankar highlighted India's key objectives at the UN body.

He noted India aimed to secure the Council's endorsement for holding Pakistan accountable for cross-border terrorism and to bring to justice those who perpetrated this attack and expressed hope that the House acknowledges the efforts made in this regard.

"Our goals in the Security Council were two: 1, to get an endorsement from the Security Council of the need for accountability, and 2, to bring to justice those who perpetrated this attack," Jaishankar said.

He noted the April 25 statement issued by the Security Council and said India's goals were met.

"I am glad to say that if you look at the Security Council statement of 25th April, the members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist attack. They affirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security," he added.

Jaishankar further rejected claims of any third-party mediation in the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan and also said that at no stage, in any conversation with the US, was there "any linkage with trade and what was going on."

He rejected opposition criticism of the government following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of mediation in ending hostilities between India and Pakistan and said there was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump from April 22 to June 17.

However, he said that on May 9, US Vice President JD Vance called PM Modi, warning of a massive Pakistani attack in the next few hours.

"Prime Minister, in his response, made it very clear that if such an attack happens, it would meet with an appropriate response from us. That attack took place and was foiled by our Armed Forces, and I think the House should collectively appreciate the performance of the Armed Forces in foiling what was a massive attack on the 9th and 10th of May. Our response, which the Prime Minister promised, was delivered, and it was delivered with devastating effect. I don't have to say anything. Every member has seen satellite pictures of Pakistani airfields. You can see from the state of those airfields, which is shown by the pictures, what our answer was," the Union Minister said.

