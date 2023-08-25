There should also be NSA-level dialogue platform: India-Greece joint statement

Athens [Greece], August 25 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greek counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Friday agreed to empower military relations between the two countries and decided that there should also be an NSA-level dialogue platform.

Both prime ministers also held a discussion over mutual cooperation between the two nations in the area of terrorism and cyber security.

"In the area of defence & security, we have agreed to empower military relations as well as the defence industry. Today, we held discussions over mutual cooperation in the area of terrorism and cyber security. We have decided that there should also be an NSA-level dialogue platform," the India-Greece joint press statement read.

They also shared the same vision for a free, open, and rule-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific.

"As leaders of two ancient sea-faring nations with a long-standing maritime outlook, they shared their vision of a free, open and rules-based Mediterranean Sea and Indo-Pacific, in accordance with the law of the sea, in particular the provisions of the UNCLOS, and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation to the benefit of international peace, stability and security," the joint statement added.

Both the leaders reiterated the need for further broadening and deepening bilateral engagements, in the field of defence, shipping, science and technology, cyberspace, education, culture, tourism and agriculture as well.

As per the joint statement, they took note of the "signing of the MOU on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture, including the establishment of a Hellenic-Indian Joint Sub-committee on Agriculture for facilitating sectoral cooperation for mutual benefit. Both leaders directed their senior officials to ensure regular dialogue in the areas including political, economic, defence, security and public diplomacy."

They also agreed to encourage direct flights between Greece and India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Greece counterpart Kyriakos Mitsotakis will soon sign an agreement on Migration and mobility partnership and work on deepening the trade ties between both countries.

PM Modi informed about the development on the social media platform, ‘X’, and said, “PM @kmitsotakis and I agreed that our trade ties need to become even stronger. We have also decided to work on a migration and mobility partnership agreement in the coming times. We will also work towards deepening ties between our educational institutions.”

The two leaders also held discussions in one-on-one and delegation-level formats. During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi expressed his condolences for the loss of life and property lives in the tragic incidents of forest fires in Greece.

PM Modi today commenced his visit to Greece by paying tribute at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Athens. Later on, he received a ceremonial guard of honour.

India and Greece enjoy civilizational ties, which have strengthened in recent years through cooperation in areas like maritime transport, defence, trade and investments and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi also thanked Prime Minister Mitsotakis for the gracious hospitality extended by the Government and the people of Greece during the visit.

Prime Minister Modi extended an invitation to Prime Minister Mitsotakis to visit India.

Addressing the joint presser with PM Modi, the Greek PM said, “Dear PM, it is my pleasure to welcome your invitation to India. I am certain that we will witness the relationship and its multiplying effect. When two friends sit together an Indian proverb says, one plus one is not 2 but 11.”

He also congratulated India on the Chandrayaan-3 mission that made history by becoming the first mission to soft-land on the lunar South Pole, a region that has never been explored before.

“Congratulations on conquering the South Pole of the Moon," said the Greek PM.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor