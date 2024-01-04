There's a lot in store, says Madhavan as he shares his suave first look from upcoming film

Mumbai, Jan 4 Actor R Madhavan, who recently won the hearts of the audience with the portrayal of Rati Pandey in the show 'The Railway Men', unveiled his look from his upcoming film, and he appears poised and debonair.

The photos features the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actor wearing a white formal shirt, navy blue pants, matching tiem, and a beige coat. He completed the look with black formal shoes, and sported a beard and moustache look.

Madhavan said: "This is the look for my new film. This year there are four films in the pipeline, one with Ajay Devgan, and one with Akshay Kumar. One called 'Hissab Barabar' with Jio, and one with the 'Vikram Vedha' producers Sashi, with Nayantara called 'Test', and a Tamil film called 'Adhirshtasaali'. So there's a lot in store."

The 53-year-old actor had also made his directorial debut in 2022 with the biographical drama 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'. The film is based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, played by Madhavan, a scientist at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

Meanwhile, 'The Railway Men' is a four-part mini-series helmed by Shiv Rawail, and boasts of incredible acting performances by the brilliant ensemble featuring Madhavan, Kay Kay, Babil Khan, and Divyenndu.

