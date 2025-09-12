"They have an incredible relationship": nominee for US Envoy to India on Modi-Trump ties

Washington DC [US], September 12 : US President Donald Trump's nominee for Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor, highlighted the "deep friendship" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump during his Senate confirmation hearing, underscoring the personal rapport as a key asset in strengthening the US-India strategic partnership.

Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday (local time), Gor emphasised the unique dynamic between the two world leaders, describing the bond as "incredible" and "unique", while underlining India's critical role in regional and global stability.

"Our President has a deep friendship with Prime Minister Modi, which is unique. If you've noticed, when he goes after other nations, he tends to go after their leaders for putting us in that position and for the United States imposing those tariffs. When the President has been critical of India, he goes out of his way to compliment PM Modi. They have an incredible relationship..." Gor stated, pointing to Trump's consistent praise for PM Modi even during recent trade tensions.

Gor, the 38-year-old Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, also outlined his vision for the India-US relationship if confirmed as ambassador.

He also emphasised India's growing strategic importance to the US interests in the Indo-Pacific and beyond, noting that the bilateral relationship would remain a top priority under his tenure, should he be confirmed.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond... India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities make it a cornerstone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prosperity and advancing the security interests that our nations share. As Secretary Rubio said, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world... If confirmed, I will prioritise deepening defence and security cooperation with India," he told the committee.

His remarks come at a critical juncture in India-US relations, which have seen some hiccups due to the US's imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian exports, linked to New Delhi's purchases of Russian oil, which, according to Washington, fuel Moscow's war effort in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also hailed India as "one of the top relationships that the US has in the world today" during the Senate confirmation hearing for Gor.

Gor, currently the Director of Presidential Personnel in the White House, was nominated by Trump to fill the vacancy left by former Ambassador Eric Garcetti in January.

If confirmed, the young Trump confidant would become the youngest US Ambassador to India.

