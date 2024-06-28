"They should use commercial break to swap in real Democratic nominee": Vivek Ramaswamy takes jibe at Biden after US Presidential debate

Washington, DC [US], June 28 : Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy who dropped out of the 2024 Republican presidential race after finishing fourth in the Iowa caucuses earlier, has now taken a jibe at US President Joe Biden for his re-run, and said that the debates should use commercial breaks to swap in real Democratic nominee.

Ramaswamy's remarks came as the debate between Biden, 81, and Trump, 78, hosted by CNN concluded on Thursday night (local time).

Taking to X, Ramaswamy said, "The game is now more obvious than ever: the Democrat Party served up an old man as their sacrificial lamb tonight."

"They should use the commercial break to swap in the real Democratic nominee," he went on to say.

Slamming Biden for his Presidential candidacy, and the performance during Thursday night debate, Ramaswamy said, "The only time Biden came remotely close to life in the debate is when he's talking about Trump's conviction and J6. Turns out he doesn't give a damn about the things Americans actually care about."

He further added saying, "They didn't drug up Biden. They lobotomized him instead."

Ramaswamy, who was himself a contender for the White House run, said he was "shocked by Biden's brain-dead performance" in the President debate.

"The fact that anyone is shocked by Biden's brain-dead performance tonight is a scathing indictment of the media which has gone to great lengths to cover this fact up for the public," Ramaswamy said.

On several analysts calling for replacing Biden as the nominee for Democrats, the Indian-American entrepreneur recalled how everyone called his message to the Democracy party of Biden purring an end to his candidature, as a "conspiracy theory."

"The media dismissed it as a "conspiracy theory" when I called for Biden to end his candidacy last fall. 8 months later, they're starting to call for it themselves," Ramaswamy wrote on X.

Ramaswamy had finished fourth in Iowa, according to CNN News projections, well behind Trump, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The Iowa caucus victory was considered the first step in Donald Trump's bid to claim the Republican nomination in a third consecutive election.

President Joe Biden launched his re-election campaign in April 2023, describing the contest between him and Trump as a "stark choice" for voters between the continuation of democracy in America and its possible "destruction" under Trump.

He is the oldest president to ever hold office and would be 86 at the end of a second term. Polling shows that voters are far more concerned about Biden's age than his opponent's. But if Trump wins, he would break Biden's record as the oldest president before the end of his term.

Meanwhile, Trump launched his bid to reclaim the White House in November 2022. He aims to reclaim the White House after his bitter exit in 2020, as he looks forward to becoming only the second commander-in-chief to win two non-consecutive terms in office.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor