'They Will Run Away to London, Dubai and Europe': Imran Khan's Party MP Shahid Ahmed Slams Shehbaz Sharif in Assembly

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's party MP attacked his own government in the National Assembly on Friday morning, May 9, amid tensions with India. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahid Ahmed launched a scathing attack on Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for failing to handle the ongoing conflict with India. Lawmaker Shahid Ahmed said, “The people of the country are not with you.”

"Those sitting in the front have properties abroad — they will run away to London, some will go to Dubai, some have homes in Europe — but we have to live in this country," he said, alleging that if India overpowers the Shehbaz Sharif government, those in power will flee Pakistan, leaving the people of the nation in distress.

Watch: Pakistani political leader Shahid Ahmed says, "Those sitting in the front, they have properties abroad, they will run away to London, some will go to Dubai, some have homes in Europe, but we have to live in this country. This land is ours. The Pakistani nation is not… pic.twitter.com/e6jbOPBg8G — IANS (@ians_india) May 9, 2025

The PTI leader Shahid Ahmed was referring to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif, who fled to London in 2018 after the Supreme Court of Pakistan issued an arrest warrant against him and his family in a corruption case. The courts barred him from holding public office for the rest of his life on the grounds that he failed to declare a salary from a Dubai company when he last ran for office in 2013.

Also Read | Indian Armed Forces Hit Pakistan’s ISI Office: Reports.

Referring to the case, Ahmed said, "This land is ours. The Pakistani nation is not standing with you, understand this."

Pakistani MP calls their PM Buzdil, says he can't even take name of Modi. Their Army is demotivated!



Prime Minister @narendramodi Ji’s KHAUF in Pak is real. #OperationSindoorpic.twitter.com/rFWQOlMxGa — Pradeep Bhandari(प्रदीप भंडारी)🇮🇳 (@pradip103) May 9, 2025

He also called Pakistan’s PM a "coward" for being afraid to take Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name. The MP said, "Not even one statement came against India. Pakistani soldiers standing on the border expect that the government will fight bravely. When your leader is a buzdil (coward) who cannot even utter Modi’s name, what message are you giving to the soldier fighting on the border?"

This comes after India launched a missile attack on the night of May 6 and 7, targeting terrorist hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) under 'Operation Sindoor', in response to the terror attack on April 22 in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, which claimed the lives of 26 people including a Nepali citizen.