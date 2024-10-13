Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed reviews 'UAE Stands with Lebanon' humanitarian campaign efforts in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], October 13 (ANI/WAM): The "UAE Stands with Lebanon" national campaign was launched today, with 200 tonnes of aid in 10,000 relief packages prepared by 4,000 volunteers as part of the UAE's continuous efforts to provide relief and support to the brotherly Lebanese people, and to mitigate the current humanitarian crisis in Lebanon.

Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development Affairs and International Organizations, said, "Embodying the UAE's humanitarian principles and its deep-rooted fraternal values that call for solidarity and cooperation, we extend a helping hand to provide aid and relief to all those impacted by wars and conflicts. Our wise leadership's urgent response addresses Lebanon's difficult circumstances and meets their critical needs."

He added, "The "UAE Stands with Lebanon" campaign affirms the solidarity of all parts of UAE society with the Lebanese people, and continuously works to provide relief to those in need, including the injured and wounded. This national campaign carries a message of hope and solidarity with the Lebanese people."

He highlighted the UAE's swift response started with President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, directing the provision of US$100 million in aid to the Lebanese people. His Highness also allocated USD 30 million of urgent relief packages to displaced Lebanese citizens in the Syrian Arab Republic.

Al Shamsi added, "As part of the UAE's support and commitment to provide aid to the Lebanese people in the difficult humanitarian conditions, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, directed the provision of urgent aid to benefit 250,000 people in Lebanon through Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI)."

He added, "Since 4th October, the UAE has dispatched nine aircraft - in cooperation with several international partners including the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC)- carrying 375 tonnes of essential food, relief, and shelter supplies to Lebanon, with additional regular humanitarian flights scheduled to depart over the next few days."

These initiatives affirm the UAE's leading global position to provide relief and stand in solidarity with Lebanon, reflecting the UAE's historic and longstanding support for the Lebanese people.

The campaign launched on Saturday, 12th October 2024, from 09:00 to 13:00 in Expo City Dubai. Further campaign events will take place on Sunday, at Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal - which is affiliated with AD Ports - under the supervision of the Emirates Red Crescent, with additional events planned for other emirates in the future. (ANI/WAM)

