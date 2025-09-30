Theyab bin Tahnoon unveils Dubai Miracle Garden Season 14 with host of new attractions

Dubai [UAE], September 30 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Theyab bin Tahnoon bin Mohammad Al Nahyan, Chairman of Miracle Garden Group, today inaugurated the 14th season of Dubai Miracle Garden, with enhanced attractions and new themed displays further enhancing the allure of the world's largest natural flower garden that is distinguished by multiple Guinness World Records.

The opening ceremony was attended by Hamdan Al Kaabi, Vice Chairman of Miracle Garden Group; Eng. Mohammed Zaher Hammadih, Group CEO; along with the Group's senior managers and executives, and representatives from Dubai's tourism and hospitality sectors.

Sheikh Theyab emphasised that the new season reflects Dubai's commitment to providing exceptional family entertainment experiences and demonstrates the emirate's continued leadership in creating world-class tourism attractions.

"Dubai Miracle Garden reflects our vision of creating outstanding attractions that celebrate innovation," said Sheikh Theyab. "Season 14 reinforces our dedication to excellence and unforgettable experiences for visitors from around the world."

The 14th season features over 150 million blooming flowers across 72,000 square metres, including new themed displays and iconic floral structures that have made Dubai Miracle Garden a landmark destination. The garden showcases more than 120 varieties of flowers, creating spectacular displays that will wear different looks throughout the season.

Eng. Hammadih noted that the upcoming season introduces exciting new attractions and enhanced experiences under the theme 'Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories,' reflecting the Group's commitment to maintaining Dubai Miracle Garden's status as a premier family destination.

"'Blooming Wonders, Endless Memories' reflects our dedication to creating magical experiences," Eng. Hammadih said. "We've designed this season to inspire wonder and create special moments for every visitor."

Dubai Miracle Garden will welcome visitors daily from 29 September to 31 May, enhancing Dubai's reputation as a destination that seamlessly blends natural beauty with innovative design. Having first opened in 2013, Dubai Miracle Garden has established itself as one of the region's premier tourist attractions, consistently drawing millions of visitors and reinforcing Dubai's status as a global hub for unique experiences and sustainable tourism initiatives. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor