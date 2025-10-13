"They're coming home": IDF confirms transfer of 7 Israeli hostages to Red Cross

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 13 : Israel's military confirmed on Monday that seven hostages held by Hamas in Gaza have been handed over to the Red Cross, marking the first phase of a long-awaited release under the ceasefire and hostage-for-prisoner deal.

In a statement, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said, "According to information provided by the Red Cross, seven hostages have been transferred into their custody, and are on their way to IDF and ISA forces in Gaza. The IDF is prepared to receive additional hostages who are expected to be transferred to the Red Cross later on."

They’re coming home. 💛 pic.twitter.com/HsjiXrvIDP— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) October 13, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####}}}}

The release marks a breakthrough in the two-year conflict between Israel and Hamas. It follows a ceasefire and exchange agreement brokered with international mediation involving Egypt, Qatar, and the United States.

The seven hostages handed over include Gali and Ziv Berman, Matan Angrest, Alon Ohel, Omri Miran, Eitan Mor and Guy Gilboa-Dallal, according to reports.

As per Hebrew Media the group will undergo a brief psychological evaluation.Crowds gathered across Israel on Monday morning as Hamas prepared to release a group of 20 living hostages after two years in captivity, Times of Israel reported.Families, friends and supporters lined streets, public squares and military bases, awaiting the emotional homecoming of their loved ones.

In Tel Aviv's Hostages Square and along roads in southern Israel near the Gaza border, hundreds of people assembled, waving flags and holding photos of the captives.

The atmosphere was a mix of emotions as news spread that the first group of hostages would soon be handed over to the Red Cross in northern Gaza.The Times of Israel, citing Channel 12, reported that friends of Evyatar David, one of the hostages to be released today, marked the moment by wearing shirts printed with his image and taking shots of liquor. In the Haifa suburbs, friends of another hostage, Matan Angrest, and his family also gathered in anticipation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor