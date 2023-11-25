Think20 Handover Ceremony: From India to Brazil, priorities and achievements echo in Cape Town

Cape Town [South Africa], November 25 : In a significant Think20 handover ceremony from India to Brazil, Sujan Chinoy, a former Indian diplomat, emphasised the T20's mission in addressing paramount global priorities.

Addressing the Cape Town Conversation event, Chinoy stated, "T20 India set out to find answers to the most important priorities of our times - reforming multilateralism, digital inclusion, resilient global value chains, the green transition, and changing lifestyles for sustainable development."

Chinoy acknowledged the impact of T20 India's recommendations, noting, "This is most palpable in four main areas - multilateral reform, green transitions, digital public infrastructure, and women-led development."

He also highlighted the One Future Alliance's achievement, stating, "The Indian model of DPIs has revolutionised digital payments. Social protection and women-led development, so far buried as footnotes in the G20 system, were brought into the limelight in India's G20."

"The able support of our Indonesia, Brazil, and South Africa colleagues deserves special mention hereas we formally hand over the reins of the Think20 to our Brazilian colleagues here in Cape Town," the former Indian diplomat further said.

Think20 (T20) is an official engagement group of the G20. It serves as an "idea bank" for the G20 by bringing together think tanks and high-level experts to discuss policy issues relevant to the G20.

Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), outlined the magnitude of T20 India's contributions, stating, "We had 131 Chairs and Co-Chairs from 88 international institutions. We produced 323 policy briefs, 46 short forms, 7 task force statements, and the Communique."

T20 recommendations are synthesised into policy briefs and presented to G20 working groups, ministerial meetings, and leaders' summit to help the G20 deliver concrete policy measures.

Luciana Servo, President of The Institute of Applied Economic Research (IPEA), expressed gratitude for T20 India's efforts, emphasising the importance of T20 as a bridge between think tanks and academics. She said, "T20 is an ongoing platform for dialogue and conversation. Its adaptability allows it to respond better to global issues."

As T20 transitions to Brazil, Marcia Loureiro highlighted the commitment to a close working relationship with counterparts in South Africa, stating, "Our motto is 'building a fair world and a sustainable planet'."

Izabella Teixeira of T20 Brazil emphasised the importance of a GlobalSouth voice, saying, "When South Africa takes the presidency in 2025, there should be a GlobalSouth voice that emerges. It is our responsibility if we want to change the world."

Cape Town Conversations serves as an annual South Africa-based platform that brings together key stakeholders and new voices. It is designed as a common platform where established and emerging actors convene for a global conversation on contemporary issues of global governance identifying new challenges, ideating possible solutions and shaping the world order of the future.

