Third International Conference of Khalifa Award for Education to discuss latest learning trends

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 22 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Khalifa Award for Education, the award is organising its third international conference, under the theme "Education from Empowerment to the Future" on 14th and 15th May at the Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The conference aims to review the key international experiences in early education and explore visions and perspectives that align with the future of technological advancement in education. During the event, its participants will exchange global expertise and ideas to enhance the role of the educational environment and will work on formulating innovative educational policies that will contribute to the development of educational outcomes and quality and redefine the role of educational institutions and bodies.

Furthermore, the conference aims to envision the future of jobs and the labour market, with a focus on establishing suitable academic structures and systems. Its participants will actively engage with creative ideas to develop integrated strategies and policies for educational advancement.

Amal Al Afifi, Secretary-General of the Award, highlighted the conference's importance, as it embodies the award's mission and its role in promoting a culture of excellence locally, regionally, and globally. The conference is a valuable addition to the work of the award, which is supported by President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, she added.

The conference is set to feature a diverse group of experts and specialists in education and early childhood development from across the globe, and its agenda will be packed with various scientific sessions, a collection of working papers, and many research projects and studies. Furthermore, it will feature a series of applied workshops aimed at providing hands-on experience and practical knowledge.

The conference's programme will also include a keynote session on the second and final day, held under the theme, "Education Policies, Structures, and Systems: Policies and the Future of Education," as well as three sessions, with the first pillar discussing the future of education covering integrating the role of educational institutions and society; general and university education and postgraduate studies; achievements and future developments; and intelligence and best practices in education.

Al Afifi said the conference will highlight practical aspects throughout its activities, which will equip participants, including members of administrative and teaching bodies, as well as related community entities, with essential skills to enhance the educational process. Moreover, the conference aims to empower parents to keep pace with rapid developments in this critical sector.

Given the increasing use of advanced technologies and artificial intelligence in education, the conference has allocated four applied workshops to address these important topics.

Al Afifi also explained that the conference's programme would feature several workshops. On the first day, there will be two workshops, titled, "The Role of the Family in Empowering Children to Make Decisions and Take Responsibility" and "The Role of Educational Awards in Improving the Quality of Education."

On the second day, a workshop titled "Adaptive Learning: Designing Education for Gifted Learners and Students with Learning Challenges" will be held. The conference will conclude with an applied workshop titled "Professionalising Digital Skills in Social Media to Improve the Quality of Education."

The conference will serve as a hub for promoting a culture of excellence across local, regional, and international spheres, and it will host a pavilion with the involvement of specialist educational and community awards to showcase their visions and objectives, Al Afifi added.

This setup will enable all participants and attendees to engage with and learn from these sessions, she further added.

Al Afifi then urged professionals in the field to engage in the conference's sessions and applied workshops, which will be key to achieving its mission and objectives, including fostering excellence in education, sharing insights and expertise on leading global educational practices, and forecasting the future of education and early childhood development at local, regional, and international levels.(ANI/WAM)

