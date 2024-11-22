"Third World War has begun": Ukraine's ex-Army Chief

Kyiv [Ukraine], November 22 : Ukraine's former military Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny has said that World War 3 has begun, as the country is no longer facing Russia alone, soldiers from North Korea and the Iranian 'Shahedis' are "killing civilians absolutely openly," Politico reported.

While speaking at Ukrainska Pravda's UP100 award ceremony on Thursday, Zaluzhny said that the fact that Russia's allies are directly involved in the Russia-Ukraine conflict means that the Third World War has begun, Politico reported.

"I believe that in 2024 we can absolutely believe that the Third World War has begun," Zaluzhny, who is now Ukraine's envoy to the United Kingdom, said, as per Politico.

"Because in 2024, Ukraine is no longer facing Russia. Soldiers from North Korea are standing in front of Ukraine. Let's be honest. Already in Ukraine, the Iranian 'Shahedis' are killing civilians absolutely openly, without any shame," Politico reported Zaluzhny as saying, and he added that North Korean and Chinese weapons are flying into Ukraine.

As per Politico's report, Zalunzhny said Ukraine's allies are capable of ending the war, and they must draw the correct conclusions.

"It is still possible to stop it here, on the territory of Ukraine. But for some reason our partners do not want to understand this. It is obvious that Ukraine already has too many enemies. Ukraine will survive with technology, but it is not clear whether it can win this battle alone," he said.

Politico stated that the grim speech by Zaluzhny reflected his views on the Russia-Ukraine war. He made similar comments to a media publication last year, inviting the wrath of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In his comment, Zaluzhny compared the state of the conflict to a stalemate like World War I.

Zelenskyy later fired Zalunzhny in February after cracks developed between them on how to handle Ukraine's counteroffensive. Politico reported that Zalunzhny's mounting popularity was also seen as a threat to Zelenskyy's political career.

Speculation was rife for over a week before Zelenskyy's announcement on February 8, reflecting the strained relationship between him and Zaluzhny over months before the decision. Oleksandr Syrskyi was then appointed as the head of Ukraine's armed forces, marking a significant shift in the country's military leadership amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

