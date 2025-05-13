Thirteen people dead after expired munitions explode in Indonesia

Java [Indonesia], May 13 : At least 13 people were killed in an explosion during a disposal of expired military ammunition in West Java Antara News has reported citing the Indonesian Defence Forces.

The blast took place on Monday.

Those who died include four military officers, who were part of the operation to dispose expired ammunition in Sagara village in West Java's Garut district.

As per Antara News, the Chief of Indonesian military's (TNI) Information Office, Major General Kristomei Sianturi, said that their bodies have been evacuated to the Pameungpeuk Regional General Hospital for autopsy and pre-funeral handling.

"We are coordinating with on-site officers to secure and clear the incident site as a precaution against other potential explosions," he said during a TV interview in Jakarta on Monday.

Citing the military, Antara News reported that the explosion occurred at 9:30 am local time when Army officers were trying to dispose of expired and unused ammunition at a site belonging to the Garut District Natural Resources Conservation Agency (BKSDA).

"The Garut BKSDA site has been regularly used for the disposal of expired ammunition," Kristomei said. He further noted that the ammunition originated from Ammunition Depot No. 3 of the Indonesian Army Equipment Centre (Puspalad).

As per Antara News, the four TNI officers killed in the accident were identified as Colonel Antonius Hermawan, Major Anda Rohanda, Second Corporal Eri Dwi Priambodo, and First Private Aprio Setiawan. The remaining victims were civilians Agus bin Kasmin, Pian bin Obur, Iyus Ibing bin Inon, Anwar bin Inon, Iyus Rizal bin Saepuloh, Toto, Dadang, Rustiawan, and Endang.

On March 31, a similar case involving expired munitions had taken place wherein the Indonesian Defence Forces (TNI) Commander General Agus Subiyanto confirmed that 65 tons of expired munitions had been affected by a fire and explosion that engulfed the Army ammunition depot in Ciangsana, Bogor District, West Java.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor