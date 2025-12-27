Thirty tonnes of medical supplements reach Gaza under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3

Gaza, December 27 (ANI/WAM): A humanitarian aid convoy provided by the Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Work entered the Gaza Strip under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3, carrying a shipment of therapeutic and preventive supplies designated for children and women.

The shipment arrived earlier in the city of Al Arish aboard a private aircraft, where the UAE humanitarian aid team supervised its receipt, storage and preparation in line with approved safety and sorting procedures, prior to its entry into the Gaza Strip to ensure delivery to the targeted beneficiaries.

The assistance includes internationally approved therapeutic and preventive products to address malnutrition, most notably endorsed by UNICEF. These products comprise natural nutritional compounds fortified with essential vitamins, minerals and fatty acids. They were manufactured from ingredients including peanuts, milk, sugars and fats, in accordance with precise standards to ensure the highest levels of effectiveness in addressing malnutrition cases across various severity levels.

The total cargo weighs approximately 30 tonnes of therapeutic and preventive products allocated to support the most affected groups inside the Gaza Strip. The aid is expected to benefit around 20,000 children and women, enhancing recovery prospects and reducing health risks associated with malnutrition.

This assistance comes within the framework of the UAE's and the Saqr Charity Foundation's commitment to alleviating the suffering of the people in the Gaza Strip and providing essential needs to the most vulnerable groups, as part of the ongoing humanitarian efforts under Operation Chivalrous Knight 3 to support Gaza through various forms of relief assistance. (ANI/WAM)

