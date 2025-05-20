"This escalation is wholly disproportionate": UK, France, Canada condemn Israel's military ops in Gaza

London [UK], May 20 : The United Kingdom, France, and Canada on Monday (local time) strongly opposed Israel's recent expansion of military operations in Gaza, condemning the intolerable level of human suffering in the region.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the three countries called for an immediate cessation of Israel's military actions, unrestricted humanitarian aid access in coordination with the United Nations (UN), and the release of hostages held by Hamas since October 7, 2023, while emphasising the urgent need for a two-state solution to ensure lasting peace.

"We strongly oppose the expansion of Israel's military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering in Gaza is intolerable. Yesterday's announcement that Israel will allow a basic quantity of food into Gaza is wholly inadequate. We call on the Israeli Government to stop its military operations in Gaza and immediately allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. This must include engaging with the UN to ensure a return to the delivery of aid in line with humanitarian principles. We call on Hamas to release immediately the remaining hostages they have so cruelly held since 7 October 2023," the joint statement declared.

The statement criticised the Israeli government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance. It condemned recent statements by Israeli officials threatening civilian relocation amid Gaza's destruction, labelling permanent forced displacement as a breach of international law, noting that the current escalation is "wholly disproportionate".

"The Israeli Government's denial of essential humanitarian assistance to the civilian population is unacceptable and risks breaching International Humanitarian Law. We condemn the abhorrent language used recently by members of the Israeli Government, threatening that, in their despair at the destruction of Gaza, civilians will start to relocate. Permanent forced displacement is a breach of international humanitarian law. Israel suffered a heinous attack on October 7. We have always supported Israel's right to defend Israelis against terrorism. But this escalation is wholly disproportionate," the statement read.

The leaders warned of further action if Israel does not cease its offensive and lift aid restrictions, saying, "We will not stand by while the Netanyahu Government pursues these egregious actions. If Israel does not cease the renewed military offensive and lift its restrictions on humanitarian aid, we will take further concrete actions in response."

They also opposed Israel's settlement expansion in the West Bank, describing it as illegal and a threat to the viability of a Palestinian state, and pledged to consider targeted sanctions if the practice continues.

The statement further strongly supported US, Qatar, and Egypt-led efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, emphasising that a ceasefire, hostage release, and a long-term political solution are the best path forward.

"We strongly support the efforts led by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to secure an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. It is a ceasefire, the release of all remaining hostages and a long-term political solution that offer the best hope of ending the agony of the hostages and their families, alleviating the suffering of civilians in Gaza, ending Hamas' control of Gaza and achieving a pathway to a two-state solution," the statement stated.

Taking to X, French President Emmanuel Macron reiterated this stance, stating, "We firmly oppose the expansion of Israeli military operations in Gaza. The level of human suffering is intolerable. In the lead-up to the June 18 conference in New York, we must all work toward implementing the two-state solution."

This came amid Israel's newly launched extensive ground offensive in Gaza on Saturday, dubbed "Gideon's Chariots".

According to Israeli officials referred to by the Times of Israel, the Gideon's Chariots offensive would see the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) "conquering" Gaza and retaining the territory; moving the Palestinian civilian population toward the south of the Strip; attacking Hamas; and preventing the terror group from taking control of humanitarian aid supplies.

Meanwhile, acting on the recommendations from the IDF, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet have agreed to allow a "basic quantity" of food after a nearly three-month blockade in Gaza that has brought Palestinians to the edge of famine, as reported by Euronews.

According to Euronews, this move is aimed at facilitating Israel's expansion of intense military operations in Gaza.

The conflict began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking 251 hostages. Hamas is currently believed to be holding 57 hostages, 22 of whom are presumed alive.

Israel's subsequent military response has resulted in more than 50,000 deaths in Gaza, according to figures from Hamas-run authorities. The Israeli military reports that 856 of its soldiers have been killed since the fighting began.

