"This extreme government are refusing ceasefire": Palestinian envoy Adnan Alhaija targets Israel

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Adnan Abu Alhaija, the Palestinian Ambassador to India, expressed skepticism about achieving a ceasefire with Israel under the current government, emphasising that Israelis and their government have refused such efforts.

On being asked about hopes of a ceasefire with Israel, he told reporters, "All the people, even the United States, have defended Israel. The international arena calls Israel for a ceasefire, but Israelis and this extreme government (Netanyahu) are refusing the ceasefire."

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's telephonic conversation with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, he said that he believes that India is calling for a ceasefire. "I am sure India is also calling for ceasefire... Even in the United Nation, I don't know what exactly PM Modi has said but I am sure he was talking about ceasefire in the area and stop any kind of escalating in the area."

Notably, PM Modi discussed recent developments in West Asia with Netanyahu and expressed India's commitment to supporting efforts for early restoration of peace and stability.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability."

The Palestinian Ambassador to India also spoke about the Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and said that he defended Lebanon and Lebanese people "against criminal regime of Netanyahu."

Speaking with the reporters, Alhaija said, "Nasrallah was a resistance leader and defended the land of Lebanon. He tried to help the people of Lebanon... against the criminal regime of Netanyahu. I think the Palestinian people and the area are facing the most extreme government in the history of Israel."

Hassan Nasrallah was killed in a precision strike by Israeli Defence Forces (IDF). Netanyahu had described Nasrallah as "the main engine of Iran's axis of evil," stating, "If someone rises up to kill you, kill him first..."

Notably, in October last year, Israel launched a counter-offensive against Hamas after hundreds of Hamas terrorists burst into Israeli borders, killing over 1200 people and taking over 250 hostages, out of which 100 continue to be in captivity.

The war has spiralled into the region lately, with Houthi rebels in Yemen also targeting Israel and other countries in the Red Sea. Israel has also continued striking Hezbollah in Lebanon. As the conflict heads towards escalation, all major countries have called for a ceasefire and hostage deal, while also stressing for a two-state solution as a means to achieve durable and sustainable peace in the region.

