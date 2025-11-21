This Indian city glows as brightly as Tokyo, Singapore in ISS night images

Washington [US], November 21 : The International Space Station (ISS) has shared a new series of nighttime photographs showcasing major global cities illuminated after sunset, with Delhi included among the most striking views. One of the images captures the Indian capital glowing intensely, its network of lights forming a clear and intricate pattern visible from orbit.

According to the alt text attached to the photograph, "India's National Capital Territory of Delhi, home to approximately 34.67 million people, is the second-largest metropolitan area in the world after Tokyo." This description highlights the vast scale and density that make Delhi's nightscape so prominent from space.

Adding to the visual details, the ISS noted, "This nighttime view from the International Space Station, taken at approximately 10:54 pm local time, shows the city split by the Yamuna River. The bright rectangular area near the right center marks Indira Gandhi International Airport, one of the busiest aviation hubs in South Asia." The image not only shows Delhi's brightness but also maps out its key landmarks from orbit.

The ISS placed Delhi's visuals in a global context by releasing nighttime images of other major cities. A photograph of Singapore shows the city-state separated from Johor Bahru in Malaysia by the Johor Strait, while another captures Japan's capital region and surrounding suburbs illuminated along Tokyo Bay.

Sharing the visuals, the ISS stated, "Cities like Delhi, Singapore, Tokyo, and São Paulo are among the most luminous urban centers seen from the International Space Station at night." This comparison underscores Delhi's place among the world's brightest and most recognisable urban landscapes.

Alongside the images, the space station marked a major milestone, noting that it completed 25 years of uninterrupted human presence on November 2, 2025. The ISS traces its origins to a design period between 1984 and 1993, with construction contributions from the United States, Canada, Japan and European partners, reflecting decades of global collaboration.

This continuous occupancy began when the Expedition 1 crew reached the ISS on November 2, 2000. Since that day, at least one astronaut or cosmonaut has remained aboard daily, making it the longest sustained human presence in space. The first resident crew, NASA astronaut William Shepherd and Roscosmos cosmonauts Yuri Gidzenko and Sergei Krikalev, reached the station two days after launching from Kazakhstan on October 31, 2000, laying the foundation for ongoing scientific research.

The milestone reflects the ISS's role as a symbol of international partnership. Since its first mission, the station has hosted nearly 300 visitors from 26 countries and supported thousands of experiments aimed at improving life on Earth and advancing future missions to the Moon and Mars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor