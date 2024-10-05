"This is a classic rivalry in the Middle East," Foreign Affairs expert Robinder Sachdev says

New Delhi [India], October 5 : Foreign affairs expert Robinder Sachdev said Israel seeks regime change in Iran to prevent it from becoming a nuclear state.

Sachdev highlighted that while Iran refers to Nasrallah as a freedom fighter, Israel labels him a terrorist, underscoring their deep-rooted rivalry.

"This is a classic rivalry in the Middle East. Iran calls Nasrallah a freedom fighter, while Israel calls him a terroristoften justifiably, as they are defending their citizens and fighting for their liberty. Even before the Hamas attack on Gaza, Israel had already made it clear in public statements that it would never allow Iran to become a nuclear-armed state," he said.

Sachdev further explained that Israel's military actions are aimed at dismantling Iran's nuclear capabilities.

"The Israeli attacks are intended to destroy Iran's nuclear research and enrichment facilities. Israel is also working towards regime change in Iran. Even if Israel manages to sabotage or delay Iran's nuclear programme, the core issue remains the regime. If Iran's regime is Israel's enemy, the ultimate goal for both Israel and the US would be regime change," he said.

He also pointed out that internal unrest in Iran, such as the hijab protests, is something that both the US and Israel seek to exploit.

"Iran faces internal opposition, including the hijab protests, which have been significant. There are also rebellions in Iran's northern Kurdish regions and insurgency in the southeast. Therefore, Israel and the US aim to amplify these insurgencies and opposition to facilitate regime change in Iran," he said.

Sachdev added that Iran's objective is to unite Arab countries, but their leaders resist this.

"Iran argues that it is justified in fighting for freedom and has called for Arab and Muslim unity. However, the danger is that the Arab governmentsmonarchies and dictatorships such as Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and the UAEwon't align with Iran. The real concern is that if public sentiment in these countries becomes inflamed by the Palestinian or broader Muslim cause, it could destabilise these governments. While the situation is different in the UAE, this is a genuine fear in 3-4 Arab nations, and Iran is actively trying to provoke such emotions," he said.

