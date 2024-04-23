"This is encouraging to see!": PM Modi after President of QS University rankings lauds India's growth

New Delhi [India], April 23 : In response to the appreciation of India for its growth by QS University Rankings President, Nunzio Quacquarelli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that it is "encouraging" to see this happening.

PM Modi said that the government is focussing on research, learning, and innovation in a big way.

"This is encouraging to see! Our Government is focussing on research, learning and innovation in a big way. In the coming times, this emphasis will deepen even further, thus benefitting our Yuva Shakti," PM Modi said

"This is encouraging to see! Our Government is focussing on research, learning and innovation in a big way. In the coming times, this emphasis will deepen even further, thus benefitting our Yuva Shakti."

In a post on LinkedIn, Quacquarelli had said, "This year, Indian universities demonstrated the highest performance improvement among all G20 nations (a significant 14 per cent year-on-year improvement in their average ranking)."

Adding that in terms of research output, India has become one of the world's most rapidly expanding research centres, he stated "From 2017 to 2022, its research output surged by an impressive 54 per cent, making it the world's fourth-largest producer of research."

India's progress on the global stage has undoubtedly been aided by visionary policies such as the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, spearheaded by Prime Minister Modi.

"I had the honour of meeting the Prime Minister to discuss global higher education trends. During our engaging conversation, it was evident that PM Modi has a passionate commitment to revolutionise Indian education, reflected in the ambitious targets within the NEP," he wrote on Linked In.

He also mentioned that India, across Asia, now holds the second-highest number of featured universities in the QS Subject Rankings, behind China.

"India now ranks prominently across in 44 out of the 55 QS Subject Rankings. Standout performances were noted in Computer Science, Chemistry, Biological Sciences, Business Studies, and Physics, among others. The Institutes of Eminence (IoE) contributed 47 of the 69 Indian university positions within the top-100 in any of the Subject Rankings," Quacquarelli shared.

