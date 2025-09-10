This is how friends negotiate: US singer Mary Millben on India-US trade talks resumption

New York, Sep 10 American singer Mary Millben on Wednesday welcomed the resumption of trade talks between India and the US, stating that this is how "friends" negotiate.

US President Donald Trump has announced the resumption of trade discussions, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded positively, emphasising that these negotiations would "unlock the limitless potential of the India-US partnership".

Taking to X, Millben posted, "This is how friends negotiate. With mutual respect, understanding, and shared common ground. This is US President Donald Trump and PM Narendra Modi, I know. We need each other, and we are stronger together."

"Our alliance sets a moral and economic compass for the world. And a pathway to peace," she added.

Millben had first met PM Modi in June 2023 when he was on a state visit to the US.

She is the singer who performed the Indian national anthem at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington in 2023.

Following her performance, she touched the feet of PM Modi to seek his blessings, attracting huge media attention. The singer has often expressed deep affection for India, stating, "I love India".

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Trump, in a post on his social media platform Truth Social, announced the resumption of discussions aimed at resolving trade barriers between the two nations.

"I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations," he posted on Truth Social.

He also described PM Modi as a "very good friend" and said he looks forward to speaking with him "in the upcoming weeks".

Reacting to Trump's remarks, PM Modi posted on X, affirming the strength of the India-US relationship and expressing confidence in the outcome of the ongoing trade dialogue.

"India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward to speaking with President Trump. We will work together to secure a brighter, more prosperous future for both our people," PM Modi posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor