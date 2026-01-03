"This is not Pakistan's war," says Taliban spokesperson Mujahid on Kabul-Islamabad tensions

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 3 : Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid stated that the group does not expect a war with Pakistan, stressing that its approach is based on a policy of good neighbourly relations and that confrontation between the two sides benefits no one.

Expanding on this position, Mujahid said tensions between Kabul and Islamabad have negatively affected several sectors and serve no constructive purpose, according to Tolo News.

He linked the situation to two possible factors, suggesting that certain circles in Pakistan may be acting at the direction of another country or that they expected the Taliban, after coming to power, to remain under Pakistan's influence.

Against this backdrop, Mujahid rejected the idea that the current tensions reflect Pakistan's own interests.

"This is not Pakistan's war. This war is being dictated by another side, and they (the attackers) are acting as mercenaries and hired killers. Or it could be that they assumed, and even promoted, the idea that the Islamic Emirate was an extension of Pakistan and under its control. Pakistan may have believed this was true," he said.

Addressing security concerns, Mujahid described Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as an internal issue for Pakistan, stating that the group operates from within Pakistani territory.

"They have bases inside Pakistan, command zones for their operations, areas under their control, and full dominance there. So, they have no need to come to Afghanistan," Mujahid added, according to Tolo News.

Turning to broader claims about external influence, Mujahid also rejected assertions that the Taliban received foreign support during the 20-year conflict, emphasising that the group owes no allegiance to any external power and that the fighting was carried out entirely inside Afghanistan.

"First, our war did not originate from any foreign country. Afghanistan's 20-year struggle was conducted from within its own soil. We fought in every province, Faryab, Kunduz, Badakhshan, Herat, Kandahar, Helmand, and across the country. This means the war was widespread and rooted in the people, and no country has done us a favor," he said.

The comments come amid rising tensions between Kabul and Islamabad.

Meanwhile, religious scholars and political figures, speaking during a virtual discussion, called for the immediate resumption of talks between the two countries to rebuild trust and support humanitarian efforts at border crossings, Tolo News reported.

