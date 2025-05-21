"This is TREASON at Highest Level": Trump accuses Biden's staffers of "stealing the Presidency" on border issue

Washington DC [US], May 21 : US President Donald Trump launched a scathing attack on the previous Joe Biden administration, accusing its handlers of committing treason by implementing open border policies that he claims nearly destroyed the country.

In a fiery statement in a post on Truth Social, Trump alleged that Biden's team, aware of his cognitive impairment, used an "autopen" and orchestrated a deliberate plan to allow criminals, drug dealers, and the mentally unstable to enter the US unchecked, costing the nation hundreds of billions of dollars and putting it in grave danger.

"Joe Biden was not for Open Borders, he never talked about Open Borders, where criminals of all kinds, shapes, and sizes, can flow into our Country at will. It wasn't his idea to Open the Border, and almost destroy our Country, and cost us Hundreds of Billions of Dollars to get criminals out of our Country, and go through the process we are going through now. It was the people that knew he was cognitively impaired, and that took over the Autopen. They stole the Presidency of the United States, and put us in Great Danger. This is TREASON at the Highest Level!" the US President stated.

He further claimed that these actions were a deliberate attempt to undermine the nation, noting that the former President wouldn't take such actions.

"They did it to destroy our Country. The Joe Biden that everybody knew would never allow drug dealers, gang members, and the mentally insane to come into our Country totally unchecked and unvetted. All anyone has to do is look up his record," Trump added.

He further called for severe consequences, adding, "Something very severe should happen to these Treasonous Thugs that wanted to destroy our Country, but couldn't, because I came along. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

This came following the former President's cancer diagnosis and reported claims of the 46th President's physical decline during the latter part of his presidency.

According to a new book by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson, titled "Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again," Biden's aides discussed the potential need for a wheelchair in a second term, though they avoided it during his reelection campaign due to political optics.

As per CNN, citing the book, Biden's doctor, Kevin O'Connor, warned that a fall could lead to a difficult recovery and possibly require wheelchair use and to minimise risks, staff made efforts to accommodate his mobility issues discreetly - such as shortening his walking routes, adding handrails, and using smaller staircases for Air Force One.

Earlier in January, Donald Trump, before his inauguration as the US President, criticised Biden's administration for alleged failure to seal borders.

Trump said that the administration was busy attacking him, rather than doing their job, and called for the Central Intelligence Agency to get 'involved'.

Trump alleged that the US was 'breaking down' and that security was eroding in the nation.

He further criticised Biden's 'Open Borders Policy' and said that whatever his administration has done will never be forgotten.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor