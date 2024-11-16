"This visit will be milestone in India-Nigeria relations...": Consul General of India in Lagos

Abuja [Nigeria], November 16 : Consul General of India in Lagos, Chandramouli Karn said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Nigeria will be a milestone in India-Nigeria relations. This historic visit is expected to strengthen bilateral ties between the two nations, fostering greater cooperation in areas like trade, commerce, and education.

"In Nigeria, the number of the Indian community is large - live in different parts of Nigeria. People have registered in large numbers and we expect thousands of them to come to see PM Modi... We hope and we believe that this visit will be a milestone in India-Nigeria relations...," said Karn.

Nigeria First Consul General Karn said that the voice of concerns between both the countries are similar, as both have the same political system and both are big economies. Both the countries have the same disadvantages also.

"Nigeria is a very big economy and India is going to become the third largest economy in the world. There is a lot of capacity between the two. And they are moving forward from the same of political system. There are the same types of disabilities here. Just as India climbed up the ladder of economic growth, we hope that they will be able to provide a good support for Nigeria in moving forward. And for our country, this is politically well. As you know, Nigeria participated very closely in the Voice of Global South organised by PM Modi. This participation in a global event, where the voice of Global South can be heard, is a good point for cooperation. India and Nigeria's cooperation is good for both the countries," he said.

Karn said that the Indian community in Nigeria is very huge and they are very excited for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

"The Indian community is very large in Nigeria. And the Indian community is not in one place. And it is in all parts of Nigeria. People from Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Kaduna, Port Harcourt have registered to come here. And the Indian Cultural Association is everywhere. They have gathered here. And we hope that thousands of people will come here to listen to their dear leader, Indian Prime Minister Modi," he said.

Karn said that the whole city is decked up in the excitement of PM Modi's arrival, and they hope that the visit would yield good results.

"You must have seen some viral videos on social media that people from Nigeria have made in welcome of Modi ji. Apart from this, you must be seeing in the whole city that Indian communities and Indian institutions have put up big billboards and posters in welcome of Modi ji. We are very excited about his arrival and we hope and believe that there will be a significant change in the relationship between India and Nigeria. There is a lot of excitement about this visit," he said.

In his departure statement ahead of his visit, PM Modi stated that he would be first visiting Nigeria at the invitation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu with a focus on reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations. The Prime Minister will also be meeting with the Indian community in Nigeria during his visit. He will be there in the African nation from November 16 to 17.

"At the invitation of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, this will be my first visit to Nigeria, which is our close partner in the West African region. My visit will be an opportunity to build upon our Strategic Partnership that is based on shared belief in democracy and pluralism. I am also eagerly looking forward to meeting the Indian community and friends from Nigeria who have sent me warm welcome messages in Hindi," the statement read.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday departed for his five-day visit to Nigeria, Brazil and Guyana.

