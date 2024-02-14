"This will be symbol of unity, harmony...UAE has written golden chapter": PM Modi at inauguration of BAPS Hindu temple

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who inaugurated the majestic Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir here on Wednesday, inscribed the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' on a stone in premises of the religious place.

Prime Minister Modi also engaged with children at the BAPS Hindu temple, who crafted miniature art pieces.

He met volunteers and key contributors who were involved in creation of the temple, from its inception to its completion.

'BAPS Mandir', the first traditional Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates, sits on 27 acres of land that was generously gifted by the UAE leadership.

The significance of this cultural milestone lies not only in its architectural grandeur but also in the message it conveysa testament to the harmonious relationship between Bharat and the Gulf region.

Prime Minister Modi's personal involvement in the temple project also reflects the shared commitment to cultural understanding and mutual respect between the two nations.

The BAPS Hindu Mandir is set to become the Middle East's first traditional Hindu stone temple. Situated in the Abu Mureikhah area, this majestic structure embodies the spirit of cultural peace and collaboration and is a testament to the enduring friendship between India and the UAE.

The temple event was also attended by Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence of UAE, Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

As the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, the BAPS Mandir has become a focal point of cultural and spiritual significance, drawing devotees from various corners.

PM Modi arrived in UAE on Tuesday on a two-day visit and talked about the BAPS temple at the 'Ahlan Modi' diaspora event held yesterday.

He thanked UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for giving approval for the BAPS Hindu Mandir, saying that it reflects his love and respect for India and couldn't have been possible without his love and support.

Standing tall at 108 feet, the BAPS Hindu Mandir is not only a symbol of spiritual devotion but also a marvel of engineering and craftsmanship. The foundation stone, a cornerstone of cultural unity, was laid by Prime Minister Modi in 2017, reflecting the collaborative effort to bring this vision to life.

The incorporation of advanced technology, including 300 sensors, elevates the temple to the status of a scientific marvel.

The estimated cost of this magnificent construction, a testament to the devotion and commitment of the community, is Dh400 million.

