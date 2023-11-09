"Those put in jail should have been sentenced a long time ago" Sindh governor on May 9 terror attacks

London [UK], November 9 : Sindh governor Kamran Khan Tessori has called for exemplary punishment for Imran Khan, accusing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman of perpetrating the May 9 attacks that targeted the Pakistan Army across several cities, reported Geo News.

Addressing a press conference at the Pakistan High Commission in London, Tessori said that Khan should have been punished within a week after the attacks as a warning for others to not dare to attempt a similar act against Pakistan's armed forces.

He added that the people involved in the May 9 terror attacks should have been punished publicly, beyond the court system be it civil or military courts, according to Geo News.

"I believe that those involved in the May 9 attacks should not have been processed through the courts, they should have been publicly sentenced. Those put in jail should have been sentenced a long time ago for their attacks on Pakistan army installations, for attacking the corp commander's house, for attacking the (General Headquarters) GHQ, for attacking the Pakistan Army physically and for the vandalism. What they did were acts of terrorism," he said.

"Nobody anywhere is allowed to attack even a police station. Protests happen all over the world but terrorism and vandalism are not allowed in the civilised world. It shouldn't be like this where you get involved in acts of terror and then the cases go on in courts for years without any punishment for anyone. Our patriotism demands it," he said.

Sindh governor further emphasized that it must not be forgotten that the May 9 episode has brought shame to Pakistan all over the world, Geo News reported.

Sindh governor said that General Asim Munir, Pakistan's army chief, deserves credit for controlling dollar rates by taking action against smugglers and illegal trade activities.

Last month, PTI rejected the probe report of the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) into the May 9 protests and called the investigation a "part of conspiracies against the party and the chairman."

In a statement, a PTI spokesperson said that evidence proved that the PTI chief has no relation with the May 9 incidents. The party's spokesperson called the JIT report "fabricated" and added that it was a shameful attempt to protect the real culprits, ARY News reported.

The spokesperson said that PTI chairman Imran Khan condemned the May 9 riots in the Supreme Court (SC). According to PTI spokesperson, Imran Khan's condemnation remarks were also made part of the verdict announced by the apex court.

