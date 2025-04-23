"Those responsible must be held to account": Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Pahalgam terror attack

New Delhi [India], April 23 : Australia stands with India at this "difficult time," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Wednesday, calling the Pahalgam terror attack "an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world."

Albanese also spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and offered his condolences on behalf of Australia following the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

"This afternoon I have spoken to my friend Prime Minister @narendramodi to offer my condolences on behalf of Australia following the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The horrific loss of life of innocent civilians is an act of senseless violence which has shocked the world. Those responsible must be held to account. Australia and India are great friends and we stand with India at this difficult time," Albanese said a post on X.

The Ministry of External Affairs also said in a post on X, "Prime Minister of Australia @AlboMP called Prime Minister @narendramodi and strongly condemned the dastardly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. He offered condolences on the loss of innocent lives and expressed solidarity with the people of India in this hour of grief. He extended all support in the fight against terrorism."

The Prime Minister of New Zealand, Christopher Luxon too expressed shock and grief, saying "I'm appalled by the senseless deaths of so many".

He said in a post on X, "Having woken in London to news of the shocking terrorist attack in Kashmir, I'm appalled by the senseless deaths of so many. New Zealanders' thoughts are with the people of India at this difficult time."

The Commonwealth Secretary-General, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, spoke on the terror attack and said, "I am deeply saddened to hear about the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. The Commonwealth stands in solidarity with the people of India at this time."

Her statement further added, "We are united in our determination today. The Commonwealth speaks with one voice that the terrorists will not succeed in their divisive mission to undermine our Commonwealth Charter values of peace, inclusiveness, tolerance, respect and understanding."

"We reiterate our absolute condemnation of all acts of terrorism in whatever form or wherever they occur or by whomsoever perpetrated, with the consequent tragic loss of life and human suffering", Botchwey said in the statement.

The Pahalgam terror attack has been one of the biggest terror attacks after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019. Following the terror attack, security forces have launched search operations on Wednesday to track down the terrorists responsible.

Security has been heightened since the attack, with visuals from the area showing the streets deserted in the usually bustling tourist area. Many organisations have also called for a Jammu bandh following the attack.

