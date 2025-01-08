Thousands evacuate as fast-growing wildfires devastate Southern California amid harsh winds

Los Angeles (California) [US], January 8 : Tens of thousands of residents in Southern California have been forced to evacuate as a series of fast-moving wildfires ravage the region, CNN reported.

The most destructive, the Palisades fire, is spreading rapidly across Los Angeles, with homes destroyed and major roads closed. Authorities are scrambling to manage the situation, with widespread evacuations and emergency declarations.

The out-of-control Palisades fire, which has burned more than 2,900 acres, is blazing through nearly five football fields per minute. It has prompted an emergency declaration from Los Angeles officials, who warned that the worst is yet to come due to the "tornado-like" winds complicating the firefighting efforts.

As the fire approached key roads, including Sunset Boulevard, many drivers were told by fire officials to abandon their vehicles and flee. "The fire came right down to the road and the fire department came up and said get out of your cars now because the fire was right up against the cars," said Marsha Horowitz, who was caught in the fire's path on Sunset Boulevard. "There were three lanes of cars, and the fire was right down and there was nothing to stop it." As the fire continued to spread, fire crews began bulldozing abandoned vehicles to clear the path for emergency response vehicles.

Meanwhile, in the Malibu and Santa Monica areas, where evacuation orders were also issued, drivers abandoned cars in the face of the expanding inferno. The fire has already jumped the highway, forcing some to consider seeking refuge on the beach as flames continued to threaten the area.

Two additional fires erupted in Los Angeles County on Tuesday. The Hurst fire, located north of San Fernando, has scorched 100 acres, while the Eaton fire in Altadena, which grew to 1,000 acres in just six hours, poses a significant challenge. At a senior care facility in Pasadena, workers rushed to evacuate residents as the Eaton fire neared, reported CNN.

"The smoke was unbearable even with windows closed," said Bobbie Oliver, a Pasadena evacuee.

"We could see the fire and our house was full of smoke. Then a cop car went around saying evacuate now in a bullhorn." Oliver managed to grab essential items and evacuate, describing the scene as frantic with downed trees and debris blocking the streets. "It was frantic and downed trees and branches all in the streets," she added. In her video footage, strong winds and police sirens are heard as she made her way to safety.

As firefighters continue to battle these blazes, the situation worsened overnight. The Eaton fire is currently at 0 per cent containment, with officials warning that extreme wind conditions would further intensify the fires. "The fire was right up against the cars," said Marsha Horowitz. Despite these conditions, emergency teams are working tirelessly to stop the fires from spreading further and protect communities from more destruction.

The ongoing wildfires have also brought attention to Southern California's drought conditions, which have been exacerbated by climate change. While Northern California has seen heavy rainfall, Southern California has been experiencing significant dryness, with Los Angeles County now in a moderate drought. A stark contrast in weather patterns has created conditions ripe for wildfires. Since October 1, Southern California has received little rainfall, and more than 30 per cent of the state is currently under drought conditions. With no significant rainfall expected for January, the situation is likely to worsen.

Scientists have warned that climate change is making wildfires more intense and harder to control. "Drier fuels are a critical part of fire, the drier the fuel the easier it is to start a fire," said Mike Flannigan, a professor of wildland fire at the University of Alberta.

Rising temperatures have made vegetation more combustible, and the lack of moisture only adds to the challenge for firefighters. Hotter temperatures and dry conditions are a lethal combination that has left the region highly vulnerable to the growing wildfire crisis.

The fires have disrupted lives across the region, with more than 200,000 homes without power in Los Angeles County alone. As firefighters continue their struggle to contain the blazes, communities are left grappling with the aftermath, and evacuation efforts are ongoing. Families are being urged to remain alert and heed evacuation orders, as the threat of further destruction looms large over the region, CNN reported.

In this time of crisis, officials are calling for both local and national support to help battle the fires and ensure that those affected by the wildfires receive the necessary assistance.

