Thousands flee Lebanon to Syria amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes: UNHCR

Geneva, Sep 25 Thousands of Lebanese and Syrian families fled Lebanon for Syria as Israeli airstrikes continued, said the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) on Wednesday.

According to a statement issued by the UN Refugee Agency, hundreds of vehicles were backed up in queues at the Syrian border, with many people arriving on foot, carrying whatever belongings they can. Large crowds, including women, children and babies, reportedly waited in line after spending the night outdoors in falling temperatures. "Some carry fresh injuries from the recent bombardments," the statement added.

Filippo Grandi, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, expressed deep concern over the ongoing violence, stating that the bloodshed was taking a heavy toll, displacing tens of thousands of people from their homes, Xinhua news agency reported.

He highlighted the plight of families who had previously fled the war in Syria, only to now face bombings in the country where they had sought refuge. Grandi urged the international community to prevent further scenes of despair and devastation, warning that the Middle East could not endure another displacement crisis. He emphasized that protecting civilian lives must be the top priority.

Israel has carried out its most extensive bombardment of Lebanon since 2006, starting on Monday, resulting in over 550 deaths and more than 1,800 injuries nationwide. The attacks have also forced thousands of residents in Lebanon to flee their homes.

The UNHCR, along with its partners, has been present at border crossings, offering essential supplies such as food, water, blankets, and mattresses to incoming refugees, said the statement.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor